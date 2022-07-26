Village of Randolph receives $1M infrastructure grant

The Village of Randolph is one of 18 municipalities receiving public infrastructure funding from the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA).

In a release Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that nearly $17 million in grants is being distributed across the municipalities as part of the Community Development Block Grant Public Facility grants. These are awarded to communities of 50,000 or less to develop critical public infrastructure projects such as sidewalk repairs, drainage systems, and expansion.

For Randolph, the funds will mean street, water, and sanitary sewage system improvements.

Joe DeYoung is a regional manager with MSA, a group that specializes in land development, municipal infrastructure, and other services. MSA will be taking on the upcoming improvements to Randolph’s infrastructure thanks to the grant money, funds DeYoung says have historically been helpful in the development of the village.

“Randolph has been a huge proponent and has capitalized on this so many different times that it’s second nature to them,” said DeYoung.

Particularly benefitting from the improved infrastructure are moderate-to-low income people in the community, DeYoung noting that projects like this one promote housing.

“This is something that’s been very good for (Randolph) and very good for a lot of surrounding communities,” he said. “The village is looking at ways to improve their roads, their infrastructure, their water and their sewer.”

In total, the projects being undertaken in the village are estimated to cost around $1.5 million, which is largely being covered by the $1 million from the CDBG grant funds.

Wisconsin receives the CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing an Urban Development, distributing them with the primary goal of benefitting people with low-to-moderate incomes.

In the release, DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said the grants will “make a big difference” for residents of the impacted communities.

“These projects will help repair street, sanitation, and utility infrastructure that, in some cases, have been in use for more than 50 years,” said Blumenfeld. “Ensuring that people have reliable public utilities will make a big difference for residents, main streets, and local businesses across the state, and we’re grateful to Gov. Evers for his ongoing support.”