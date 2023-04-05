The Portage Common Council will have two new alderpersons later this month after winning Tuesday’s spring election.

In Portage’s District 7, two candidates faced off with Karyn Wetzel defeating Edward LaVigne. Wetzel received 128 votes compared to 77 votes for LaVigne.

Alderperson Christopher Crawley was the only incumbent running for re-election and won his District 9 seat receiving 141 votes. In District 1, Jami Hayes won the seat collecting 129 votes.

These results, from the Columbia County Clerk’s office, are unofficial until the county canvass is held and the results are verified.

In Pardeeville, Michael Haynes ran unopposed for village president. There were six people vying for three seats on the Pardeeville Board of Trustees. Results show Angie Engelmann, 292 votes, Barry Pufahl, 252 votes, and Mark Taylor, 227 votes, were the top three vote-getters in the race.

Columbus voters elected a new mayor with Joseph Hammer receiving 1,008 votes compared to his opponent Ian Gray, who got 733 votes on Tuesday. Columbus voters also re-elected alderpersons Sarah Motiff in District 1 and Trina Reid in District 2.

In District 3, Molly Finkler defeated Nathan Anfinson with Finkler collecting 296 compared to 185 votes for Anfinson.

There were 19,958 ballots cast across all 37 precincts in Columbia County.

In state-wide ballot questions the Columbia County vote totals mirrored Wisconsin results. In the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Janet Protasiewicz won Columbia County with 55% of the votes with 10,884 votes cast and Daniel Kelly receiving 8,884 total votes.

Protasiewicz spoke to supporters in Milwaukee Tuesday night after the race was called in her favor by 10 points. She said she got in the race to have an “impartial court” and a court “that makes decisions based on the law not on a political agenda.”

“I believe in something that is universal to Wisconsinites all across our state – and that is that everyone should get a fair shot to demand justice and not feel like the thumb is on the scale against them,” Protasiewicz said.

Kelly made remarks in Green Lake Tuesday night. He thanked supporters and spoke about meeting people with similar values across the state. He also spoke about his opponent.

“I wish that in a circumstance like this I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent,” Kelly said. “But I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede. This was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign I have ever seen run for the courts.”

Wisconsin Public Radio reported statewide Protasiewicz won the race receiving over a million votes and Daniel Kelly collecting just over 815,000.

Results show Wisconsin voters and Columbia County voters were in favor of all three ballot measures. The first two measures amend the state Constitution that gives judges more options keeping people in custody that have committed violent crimes with conditions of release and cash bond.

The third question passed easily and would require some benefit recipients to search for work. The question was, “Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

The first question passed in Columbia County receiving ‘yes’ votes from 66% of the voters. Just over 69% of Columbia County voters approved of the cash bail question. The third question received almost 83% votes in favor of the welfare changes.

