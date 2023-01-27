 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Warrant issued for Baraboo man for charge of sexual assault

  • 0
Columbia County Circuit Court web wiscnews (copy)
DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

A Columbia County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old, according to court documents.

Brady W. Fisher, 21, Baraboo, has been charged with a single count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 in Columbia County stemming from an incident last summer.

If convicted, Fisher faces a maximum of 25 years in prison followed by up to 10 years of extended supervision. He could also be fined up to $100,000 if convicted.

The statewide arrest warrant was signed by Judge Todd Hepler on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Jan. 24 in Columbia County:

A Wisconsin Dells police officer spoke with a 15-year-old victim on July 4, 2022 about an incident in the city earlier that day.

People are also reading…

The officer reported the victim was at a house in the Wisconsin Dells in the early hours of July 4th between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m. The victim was there with some friends who were swimming in a house pool.

At one point the victim went inside the house and Fisher followed her.

The complaint alleges Fisher asked to make out with the victim and the victim said no. The victim said they did not want to make out because Fisher is five years older than the victim.

The United States announced on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks in a matter of months, following a decision by Germany to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. But how much difference could these Westerns tanks make in the war and how soon can they arrive in meaningful numbers?

Fisher allegedly grabbed the victim’s hand and moved it to his genitals. He allegedly started kissing the victim and penetrated them with his fingers.

The victim reported that Fisher asked to have sex with them but the victim said no. Later on the victim went back inside the house to change clothes and Fisher followed into the house again. He allegedly grabbed the victim’s buttocks and began kissing the victim, who was pushing him away and telling him to stop. Fisher then allegedly forced the victim to have sex with him.

A number of items were sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory including the victim’s DNA, Fisher’s DNA and the pair of shorts the victim was wearing.

A confidential report of laboratory findings was received by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that said it was likely Fisher’s DNA profile was present in the victim’s shorts.

Fave 5: Reporter Jonathan Richie's memorable 2022 stories from Columbia County

School Staff helping with bus driver duties. A selection of county roads open to ATV/UTV usage, City leaders get look at housing report that shows a lack of affordable housing in Portage.  Students get a local first hand look at farming in Columbia County. A new substance recovery site opens to help residents. All in a look back at 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Breakout Sessions: A podcast on ice

The Breakout Sessions: A podcast on ice

If the Earth froze over tomorrow, John Christophersen and Mogey McDonough would likely lace up their skates and play a game of pickup hockey.

For nearly two years, the pair have presided over The Breakout Sessions podcast, an interview-based hockey series featuring players, coaches, Stanley Cup winners, and others with an attachment to the game.

Portage Center for the Arts to host classical pianist with international experience

Portage Center for the Arts to host classical pianist with international experience

He may be an internationally acclaimed pianist, but Jason Paul Peterson hasn’t forgotten his roots. 

 Peterson, who recently returned to his native Wisconsin from his current home in Switzerland, will be taking to the Zona Gale Stage at the Portage Center for the Arts (PCA) as a featured performer in the center’s 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series on January 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News