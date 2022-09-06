Warrant issued for Colorado woman related to retail theft

A Columbia County Judge has signed an arrest warrant for a Colorado woman who allegedly stole almost $2,000 worth of electronics in January.

Kimberly R. Haynes, 43, of Colorado Springs, has been charged with felony retail theft in Columbia County stemming from an incident in Portage in January.

The warrant was electronically signed by Judge W. Andrew Voigt after Haynes did not appear for her initial appearance on Aug. 31.

If convicted, Haynes faces 1½ years in prison followed by 2 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Aug. 24, a Portage police officer was dispatched to the Walmart on New Pinery Road on Jan. 18.

The complaint alleges on Jan. 17 a woman stole $1,941 worth of electronics from the store. The suspect was thin and short, approximately 25 years old and wearing a black coat, black hat, black pants, white shoes and a mask over her face.

A Portage police investigation, aided by contacts with out-of-state law enforcement and Walmart asset protection personnel, determined the suspected thief is Haynes.

“Law enforcement personnel believe that Haynes has been involved in thefts of electronic items from several Wal-Marts in other Wisconsin locations and in other states,” the criminal complaint says.

The complaint outlines what Haynes allegedly stole from the Portage Walmart. Authorities allege Haynes stole two sets of wireless earbuds, valued at $394 total, and three smart phones, valued at $1,547.