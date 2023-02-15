From the Chattanooga Choo Choo to the Boogie Blues, the Portage Center for the Arts hopes its Feb. 18 concert will get guests In The Mood.

The Waunakee Big Band’s first of two 40-minute sets will begin at 7:30 p.m. In total, the show will feature around 26-30 different tunes, spanning genres, eras, and styles.

According to PCA Executive Director Heidi Royal, the WBB event is not one to miss.

“The WBB,” she said, “performs a varied program that will get your feet tapping and make you want to jump up and dance in the aisles.”

The 18-piece 501c3 group has been bringing their big band sound to audiences since 2014, boasting a wide repertoire of songs ranging from the 1920’s to modern times, played by musicians of all different ages, backgrounds, and skill-sets.

Leading them in this effort is Ken Davies, a United Kingdom-born brass player. As the group’s founder and lead trombone, Davies wears a lot of hats. His job within the group, as he describes it, has him doing “everything, really, that a grunt would do,” scheduling gigs, running rehearsals, and selecting songs, for example.

As Davies tells it, the WBB was born of the need to do something, to find like-minded people in a foreign land. He moved to Wisconsin from the UK in 2014 to help care for his grandchildren, and brought with him years of experience playing in concert and big bands. He knew he wanted to continue his musical career, the question was how and where?

He began with the Waunakee Community Band, but found that their April to end-of-July season wasn’t quite long enough for his liking. It occurred to him that perhaps other nearby musicians wanted to perform more throughout the year.

“It was a case, really, of finding something to do,” he said.

From there, Davies began collecting musicians: Members of the Waunakee Community Band, his daughter’s work contacts, local quintet players.

“We became just a large, big band from that moment on,” said Davies. “We all hit it off.”

Though he had the people he needed, finding the music to play was another challenge.

“When we started, I had no idea about the music scene over here,” he said. With time, he established a solid base of boogies, blues, and jazz tunes, among other music.

Now they rehearse weekly, and their music can be heard through gigs at various parks, nursing homes, dances, and charitable events. In all aspects, they’re a patchwork.

“It works out rather well,” said Davies.

Tickets to see the Waunakee Big Band are available in advance at the PCA office or online at its website, portagecenterforthearts.com. Doors to the show open at 7 p.m. when tickets are also available just before the performance.