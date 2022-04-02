'We're just so thankful': St. John's Lutheran students donate to Portage Food Pantry

The Portage Food Pantry received a major boost from a group of St. John’s Lutheran School students Friday.

The students attend chapel at St. John’s Lutheran Church every Wednesday, which includes providing an offering. This academic quarter, students’ main offerings came in the form of non-perishable food for the Portage Food Pantry.

In total, the students gathered 456.5 pounds of food.

“We’re very fortunate to live in this community,” said pantry volunteer Karen Meierdirk.

The donation isn’t the only recent food-related endeavor from the school.

St. John’s Lutheran also held a “penny war,” during its “spirit week,” meant to benefit “The Market” at Portage High School. The Market is Portage High School’s community partnership with the food pantry, allowing students in need to pick up snacks and take food home to their families.

In total, the penny war, which is a fundraising competition among students, brought in $534.65. The funds was also presented Friday to Elizabeth Hansen, social studies teacher and Market coordinator. While The Market provides Portage High School students with healthy food and a chance to learn, the Portage Food Pantry provides similar benefits to the community at large.

Fueling the pantry’s efforts are 65 volunteers sorting donations, distributing food to those in need, and taking on countless “behind the scenes” tasks. According to Meierdirk, the work keeps every one of them busy.

“It takes a lot of people to get this organization running,” she said. “It’s not just serving at the window.”

According to Meierdirk, the pantry tends to get more donations during the fall and winter months, something she attributes to holiday generosity. April Fool’s Day isn’t typically a major holiday for giving, making the school’s donation extra special.

“We get lots of donations in the fall, Christmas time, Thanksgiving,” she said. “This time of year is an exception.”

Mari Guckenberger took on the role of donations coordinator at the pantry in January. She says Friday’s donation is one of the biggest she’s seen.

“When I walked in the gym (at St. John’s Lutheran) I was like ‘Ah, look at all that stuff!’” Guckenberger said. “We’re just so thankful.”

The Portage food pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.