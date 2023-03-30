A Columbia County family has been awarded Farm Family of the Year by WI Land+Water for their decades of conservation efforts.

For over 30 years, Ron, Dave, and Nancy Schoepp have filled the over 500 acres of West Point farmland they tend with a variety of diverse plants: corn, soybeans, winter wheat, and alfalfa. But each harvest season has brought them something much larger than the physical yield of their crops: improved water infiltration and retention, healthy soil, and habitats for pollinators and nesting grassland birds.

This yield comes from the Schoepps’ continual search for new ways to implement and promote conservation practices and soil health principles on their farm. In 1988, they enrolled in the Farmland Preservation Program, a statewide initiative that aids farmers and local governments in protecting soil and water, preserving land, and minimizing land use conflicts. The Schoepps added a no-tilling technique in 1991, converting to all no-till by 1995. In 1997, Ron introduced rotational grazing to their operation.

“Their 30-plus years of no-tilling crops and rotational grazing has made soil erosion almost nonexistent on their operation,” said Wi Land+Water in a release.

Additionally, the Schoepps’ farm boasts 110 acres of grass pastures that are dedicated as grazing space for their 200 dairy heifers, 30-50 dry cows, and 15 grass-fed beef.

“These grazing practices allow for portions of the pasture to remain untouched annually until mid-July, providing crucial space for grassland birds to nest,” continued the release. “The 60-day grazing rotation also allows native plants to continuously bloom and provide habitat for pollinating insects.”

While the farm has been part of the Farmland Preservation Program for just over 30 years, Ron says the conservation ethic can be traced back to his father Dave in the 1960s, the release noting that Dave always ensured that “the plow was always picked up and sprayers turned off when going through waterways.”

Ron and his family carry on this ethic even beyond their fields and pastures. From public outreach events to research studies, field days and farm tours, they sow the seeds of conservation in each person they educate.

The Schoepps were nominated for the award by the Columbia County Land and Water Conservation Department, and officials at the county level have spoken openly about their gratitude for the work the Schoepps do in conservation.

“It is truly difficult to emphasize everything that the Schoepps have done to protect land, water, and wildlife integrity for no other reason than genuinely caring about doing so,” said Todd Rietmann, Land & Water Resource Management Senior Specialist for Columbia County. “They have generously given countless hours and donated their own money towards hastening conservation-related public outreach events. Despite everything that they are already doing and the steps they take each and every day for land and water resources, they are always asking questions and wondering how they can do more to improve their own land and to educate others.”

As recipients of the award, the Schoepps will also host the state’s next Conservation Observance Day on June 23, 2023. The event, which is free to the public, will highlight the family’s efforts in conservation and their impact on the community through various demonstration stations around the farm, including a rainfall simulator, soil pit, cover crop field, and barnyard.

For his part, Ron says he and his family are grateful for the recognition, and intend to further their conservation efforts into the future.

“This isn’t just about one person—the name of the award is the ‘Farm Family’ and I couldn’t do this without my family, friends, and community who support this work,” said Ron Schoepp. “Without their support — and without the watershed groups and collaborators, agency partners, and nonprofit partners — none of this would be possible.”