Wisconsin American Legion to hold statewide motorcycle ride to raise money for veterans memorial park

A Portage-based veterans organization is putting together a state-wide motorcycle ride to raise money and awareness for Wisconsin’s veterans.

Iroc’s Badger Run is a three-day ride set up by the Wisconsin American Legions “Legion Riders,” beginning in Sheboygan with registration and a mandatory safety meeting on June 23.

Beginning bright and early the next morning at 8 a.m., the ride begins with stops along the way to include American Legion Posts in Sheboygan, Wrightstown, Fond Du Lac, Germantown, Hartland and Mukwonago. The riders conclude their journey at The Highground, a veterans memorial park west of Neillsville, where the funds from the ride will be donated.

The park comprises over 150 acres designated as a memorial to Wisconsin’s veterans, featuring hiking trails and tribute statues. According to Randy Timms, Iroc’s Badger Run co-chair and Legion Riders state secretary, The Highground is exactly the type of project he and his fellow riders like to support.

“It’s a wonderful facility for veterans and their families to visit,” said Timms. A building at the park houses a small museum featuring “rooms and rooms” of military memorabilia and a modest gift shop, which they’d like to expand. Funds from the event will help them not only work toward the expansion, but ensure better park access in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, improve parking and safe access to the various memorials in the park, and increase its financial stability.

“They are in desperate need of having a bigger building,” said Timms.

Additionally, The Highground allows the families and friends of veterans to purchase paver blocks bearing the names of their loved ones who have served. These “honor stones” can be purchased online, with dedication ceremonies typically taking place outdoors. These are another aspect of the park Timms hopes to contribute to with the ride.

“Obviously in northern Wisconsin there’s a lot of months throughout the year where (outdoor ceremonies are) it’s just not really feasible,” he said.

The idea for the event came to Timms last year at a silent march. He was discussing the need for a statewide veterans event with Greg Eirich, a Legion Commander, for whom the “Iroc” portion of the event is named. From there, Iroc’s Badger Run took form.

This is a new event for the Legion, the first ever Iroc’s Badger Run, but Legion members have experience with fundraising. According to Timms, last year the Legion was able to raise $110,000 on a statewide level, which was all donated, along with around 1,400 volunteers hours, to various groups that benefit veterans. With so much time and money being generated, Timms added that he and his fellow Legion members are careful about who they’re choosing to support.

“We don’t want to give money and volunteer hours to places that are gonna chew it up on administrative costs,” said Timms.

For the upcoming ride, Timms says he hopes to hit the $20,000 mark, but that regardless of how much they raise, “we’ll be happy to give them whatever we collect.”

What Timms also hopes to collect is awareness of the struggles faced by veterans, something he says is lacking.

“There’s a whole generation growing up in this country that don’t truly understand what veterans have given our country,” he said. “Veterans are treated poorly in many arenas. That needs to get public awareness, that needs to get public attention.”

