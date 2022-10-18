 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin cookbook author to visit Baraboo Civic Center

Despite the chili weather, the Baraboo Civic Center is warming up for a visit from Wisconsin cookbook author Jennifer Rude Klett.

Rude Klett’s Nov. 1 appearance, a free event sponsored by the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, follows the release of her second cookbook, “Home Cooking Comfort: More Neighborly Advice & Recipes from the Farm Kitchen of a Midwestern Food Journalist.”

Beyond the recent release, Klett will also be discussing her first cookbook, “Home Cooking Comfort” as well as general Wisconsin food and cooking for the upcoming holidays. She will also be holding a Q&A as well as signing books.

As far as content goes, both books have one thing in common: Their inspiration.

“Both cookbooks are definitely Wisconsin cookbooks,” said Klett. “They have a lot of midwestern common sense and feature food raised, grown, or produced in Wisconsin.”

The midwestern common sense Klett references is prevalent in the “neighborly advice” sections leading each of her cookbooks, and also sprinkled in throughout the remaining nine chapters. This was a priority of hers, she said, setting her books apart from merely listing ingredients and bake times.

“I didn’t want to just throw a bunch of recipes at people,” she said. “I wanted to really educate people and inspire people about the great foods we have in Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin’s foods, she added, vary with the seasons, and she recommends following the natural calendar of cooking set forth by local farmers, eating in-season produce. Fall, for instance, brings cranberries, pumpkins, and apples. Spring lends itself to asparagus, rhubarb. Eating in-season, she says, elevates many of her “relaxed yet refined” recipes.

“One of the things that I recommend is people embrace the natural rhythm of seasonal cooking,” she said. “When you eat local food in-season it provides you the best possible outcomes in home cooking.”

Beyond elevating dishes, Klett says using seasonal ingredients in cooking also benefits the farmers who grow the corn, sugar snap peas, and strawberries being used in various dishes.

“We’re literally shaping the landscape of Wisconsin and helping our local farmers at the same time,” she said.

Her decades-long work as a reporter, she said, led her to writing about food. An award-winning journalist, Klett says her past was filled with stories regarding municipal government and sanitary sewers. Now, though, she’s shifted her focus.

“You kind of reach a point in your life where you just want to write about what interests you,” she said. “Food interests me.”

This interest, she added, developed after she wrote a story about how World War I changed peoples’ diets, which she expanded on in her 2014 book, “Alamo Doughboy: Marching into the Heart of Kaiser’s Germany During World War I.”

At the Baraboo Civic Center event, signed copies of “Home Cooking Comfort and Home Cooking Comeback” will be available in paperback for $26.99 and hardcover for $34.99, with cash or checks accepted.

IF YOU GO

When: Tuesday, November 1, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Where: Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd Street, room 12/14.

Portage Public Library distributes 'Science-in-a-Bag' kits

In conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival, the library has started distributing 25 Science in a Bag Kits, containing different experiments for families to do at home. Featuring everything from stained glass to quantum physics, each bag contains materials and instructions appropriate for learners K-12, as well as online resources. 

Rio community prepares for second annual Fall Fest

This year’s festival is slated for October 8 from 10 am - 2 pm, filling Fireman’s Park with pumpkins, food, activities, and, organizers hope, a lot of guests. Visitors of all ages can celebrate the season with tractor rides, a mini petting zoo, cookie decorating, and a farmer’s market, but according to festival coordinator Kacy Falk, the best part of the festivities is the sense of togetherness it adds to the community.

