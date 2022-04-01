Wisconsin Dells man charged with endangering safety attempts to fire attorney at hearing

A Wisconsin Dells man facing three felony charges, including recklessly endangering the safety of a woman with a crossbow, attempted to fire his attorney during a preliminary hearing in the Columbia County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Gerzon Sanchez, 59, is still in custody at the Columbia County Jail on $50,000 cash bond. During the testimony of Wisconsin Dells Police Officer David Pugh, Sanchez asked his attorney to ask Pugh a specific question and then said he wanted his attorney fired.

Sanchez is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and failing to comply with arrest. Two of the felony counts include repeater and use of a deadly weapon modifiers.

On Friday Pugh was testifying on the events of Dec. 28 in Wisconsin Dells in front of Judge W. Andrew Voigt. Sanchez was represented by attorney Melvin Middleton.

Pugh’s testimony included heresy, which is allowed in a preliminary hearing of what happened from other officers' reports on the scene that day.

During Middleton’s questioning of Pugh, Sanchez told his attorney to ask Pugh a question about the victim being on the scene.

“He’s lying. She wasn’t there,” Sanchez said. “This is my life. That was my apartment.”

Voigt explained to Sanchez that preliminary hearings and jury trials are different and that the burden of proof is lower during a preliminary hearing.

The hearing continued and Middleton said the state, represented by Assistant District Attorney Cathy Braunschweig, did not meet the burden of proof on the three felony counts Sanchez is facing.

Voigt found there was probable cause that a felony occurred and Sanchez was responsible.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Jan. 4, Wisconsin Dells Police were dispatched Dec. 28 to an apartment building on Vine Street.

Police knocked on the door and identified themselves. At that moment the shouting from inside stopped but they could still hear a woman, identified as Victim 1, crying from inside.

A member of the Sauk County Emergency Response Team was also on the scene and entered the residence wearing a heavy vest. Officers fired bean bag rounds into the bedroom.

When officers entered the room they saw Sanchez sitting on a bed with a crossbow. The complaint alleges Sanchez pointed the crossbow at one of the officers and fired at them. That was when an officer deployed a stun gun which caused Sanchez to fall backward on the bed. An officer spoke with Sanchez following the incident and he said Sanchez and the victim had an argument. He also said during the interview that he had grabbed his crossbow because he did not know who was coming into his apartment, the complaint said.

Sanchez is set to be back in Columbia County Court on April 27 for an arraignment.

