Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development boosts employee training with grants

Two Columbia County employers are receiving a workforce boost courtesy of Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

TriEnda and Pendaform Manufacturing are two of the 10 employers in the state receiving “Wisconsin Fast Forward” grants, supplementing employee training and pay. The grant program allocates funds to Wisconsin businesses to reimburse training costs, particularly for those who are unemployed or underemployed. Current workers, however, are also included. Employees who complete the full training program will gain opportunities for employment, promotion, or increased wages.

The two Columbia County companies, both owned by parent company Kruger Family Industries (KFI), have partnered with MATC and Latino Academy to provide workers with classroom and on-the-job training.

From each company, 10 trainees will take MATC’s “Train the Trainer” course, eight of whom will go on to complete additional training to become machine operators and move up within the company.

Additionally, TriEnda and Pendaform will work with MATC to develop curriculum specifically for English as Second Language (ESL) workers, with instructional assistance from Latino Academy. Once they complete training, employees can expect pay increases of around $3.00 per hour.

“We’re very excited to obviously get the grant,” said Todd Spencer, KFI’s Vice President of Human Resources. ”We’re looking forward to growing our associates and fulfilling the labor needs that we have right now,” he said.

The two manufacturing companies combined are currently short around 31 machine operators, Spencer said. The grants, totaling over $300,000, are expected to “help close that gap.”

According to a DWD press release, the “Wisconsin Fast Forward” grants are expected to serve over 700 trainees across the state in manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and transportation, all of which have been deemed “high-demand sectors” by the department.

“These collaborative training projects are working to meet Wisconsin’s workforce needs in a time when the number of people employed is at a record high and our state’s labor force continues to expand under Governor Evers’ leadership and vision,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in the release.

“Investments like Wisconsin Fast Forward grants are proven strategies to grow the state’s talent pipeline and connect unemployed and other workers with in-demand skills that are needed for family-supporting jobs.”

Criteria for the grants entails that 85% of the employees involved have to complete their training, 65% have to gain employment in some form, and 75% of current employees must receive increased pay.

Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Wisconsin’s employed population reached a historic high in May 2022, with a 66.5% labor force participation rate. In the 2022 fiscal year, the DWD Office of Skills Development distributed more than $4.8 million in “Wisconsin Fast Forward” grants for an estimated 2,905 trainees.