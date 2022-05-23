Wisconsin Policy Forum report details school districts' use of pandemic relief funds

Along with referendums and elections, many Wisconsin school districts have had to contend with how best to utilize the limited-time relief funds provided by state government.

Nearly $2.4 billion has been allotted to Wisconsin’s k-12 schools as they navigated things like virtual school, in-person safety measures, and inflation, which must be spent by September 2024. According to a report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, early in the pandemic, schools tended to prioritize immediate needs, such as remote instruction and safety precautions. Later spending, says the report, has tended to lean more toward broad student and district needs, with many schools fighting to maintain student success rates while facing fiscal issues

The report goes on to break down the different ways districts will use their allotted funds. A majority of the funds, it says, are anticipated to cover new technology in classrooms, with pandemic response and long-term closure coming in at a close second and third place, respectively.

While the funds come with a sense of relief for many schools, they also bring concerns.

Pardeeville District Administrator Jason LeMay says the $987,407 his district received through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funding will primarily used to cover staffing, including a new Alternative Education teacher at Pardeeville High School for students who struggle with school.

“We’ve tried to be strategic with how we’re using the funds, '' said LeMay. “The money’s not there long-term.”

Over the next two and a half years, LeMay added that beyond curriculum offerings and staffing support, much of the money will go toward combating rising costs in the district. The September 2024 spending deadline for the money, he added, puts an extra layer of stress on many districts.

“I think some of our neighboring districts are in the same situation, where some of this is to offset the rising costs that we have,” he said. “Obviously it’s very helpful at this time. We did not receive any additional funds in the biennial budget this year or next year.”

Wisconsin’s biennial budget runs in two-year cycles, beginning on July 1 of an odd-numbered year and ending on July 31 of the next odd-numbered year.

The current biennial budget began in 2021, prioritizing job creation and public health.

According to LeMay, the funds allotted to many schools in the state through ESSER and and Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds amid the pandemic are being used primarily to “close off gaps” left by extended school closures and inflation.

“For some districts, it’s a short-term fix,” he said.

Leaders in the Baraboo School District have echoed these concerns. Yvette Updike, Director of Business Services in the district says meeting students’ needs is a top priority, even amid rising costs.

“As for many Wisconsin school districts, the concern relates to how the school district will continue to financially support the needs necessary for educating our students,” said Updike.

Between ESSER I, II, and III, GEER funds, Baraboo schools have received a total of $6,383,558, to help them support those needs. Updike says the money will primarily be used to cover HVAC upgrades in school buildings, mental health supports, and technology updates including continued virtual instruction offerings.

Also among Baraboo’s priorities is the continuation of pandemic precautions, with consideration being given to personal protective equipment for staff and students.

In the Lodi School District, concerns are similar but funds have to be utilized on a different timeline. Through ESSER I, the district was granted $97,376, to be used between March 13, 2020 through September 30, 2022. Of those funds, $3,289 had to be sent to local private schools, Blessed Trinity for example, leaving the district with a total of $94,087 in available funds, which they had used up by December 31, 2021.

On the district’s website, District Administrator Vince Breunig noted that “since this program was approved so quickly after the national shutdown, there were some very tight boundaries within which this money could be spent.”

Within those boundaries, the district prioritized purchases like plexiglass, personal protective equipment, signage, and rental of outdoor tents as mitigation strategies for a safe return to in-person school. Additional pandemic safety measures like contact tracing, nursing services, and substitute teachers were also covered by these funds.

Technology needs were also addressed, primarily for preparedness in the event of long-term school closures, and consideration was also given to mental health services for the district’s staff.

According to Breunig, the district’s overall priority was “leveraging these one-time federal funds to meet the needs of our community.”

The Forum has previously released reports regarding federal relief funds in Wisconsin schools, summarizing each type of fund and its economic impact. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), k-12 districts in the state received $204.6 million, including $46.6 million of in GEER I funds and $158.5 million in ESSER I funds.

