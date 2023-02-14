Two people were found passed out in a Dekorra truck stop last week. When authorities arrived they found a variety of controlled substances and two drug ledgers.

Lee M. Wilson, 41, Black Earth, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, less than 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of THC, second offense.

She has also been charged with misdemeanor possess/illegally obtain prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was allegedly in the driver seat of the vehicle at the Dekorra truck stop with Kyle W. Haag, 37, Madison, was in the passenger seat.

Haag has been charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife.

Online records show Haag and Wilson are no longer in custody. They both had initial appearances in the Columbia County Courthouse last week. Wilson’s signature bond was set at $1,000 and Haag’s cash bond was set at $200.

If convicted of the fentanyl and methamphetamine charges, Wilson could face up to 10 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for each count.

According to the criminal complaint filed of Feb. 8:

A sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services and law enforcement officers were dispatched to Love’s Truck Stop in Dekorra off of County Highway CS near I-90 in Dekorra. The person who reported the incident to police said they saw a man and a woman passed out in a vehicle in the truck stop parking lot. The reporting party made attempts to wake the pair up but was unsuccessful.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene after EMS personnel. Haag and Wilson were now alert and spoke with the deputy.

While speaking with Wilson, the deputy reported they could see heroin in her sweatshirt pocket. The deputy searched the pocket and located three bindles with a substance that tested positive for fentanyl weighing 5.2 grams. There was also several pills, later identified as Clonazepam and Alprazolam, found in the sweatshirt pocket.

Law enforcement then searched the vehicle and found a large amount of cash and controlled substances. There was a plastic shopping bag near the driver’s seat that contained $3,060 in cash.

The complaint alleges two notebooks found in the car were identified as “drug ledgers.” Authorities believe the notebooks belong to Wilson with one page discussing being front money for a “zip.”

In the trunk of the vehicle authorities found two bags with methamphetamine weighing a total of 9 grams.

Haag was searched and authorities allegedly found a knife in Haag’s pocket. When Haag was transported to the Columbia County Jail a smoking pipe fell from his person.

Haag and Wilson are scheduled to be in March for pre-trial conferences.

GALLERY - Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion 22nd annual Christmas at the Mansion