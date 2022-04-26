Woman charged with attempting to bring marijuana in Columbia Correctional Institution

A woman was arrested last week at the Columbia Correctional Institution for allegedly bringing multiple bags of marijuana to an inmate at the facility.

Dashunna Nicole-Kaye Scott, 23, Milwaukee, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver THC and illegal articles to an inmate. The possession charge includes a modifier of intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail.

If found guilty, Scott could face fines up to $10,000 and 1½ years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision on each count. The criminal complaint states the alleged offense occurred within 1,000 feet of a jail and included the modifier, which could lead to an additional five years imprisonment. The modifier could also lead to Scott’s driving privileges being suspended for between six months and five years.

Online records show Scott is no longer in custody. At an initial appearance on April 21, Scott appeared by video from Columbia County Jail and her signature bond was set at $1,000 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint filed on April 21, a Columbia County Sheriff detective was dispatched to Columbia Correctional Institution, 2925 Columbia Drive, in Portage on April 18. A member of the jail staff told the detective there was reason to believe Scott was coming to the facility that day to deliver a controlled substance to an inmate during visitation times.

The detective used the facility's camera system with other law enforcement staff to observe Scott, who arrived at Columbia Correctional at approximately 3:26 p.m. on April 18.

Law enforcement observed Scott enter the visitation area and make contact with an inmate. Scott and the inmate, who is not named in the criminal complaint, allegedly positioned themselves to take a photograph together.

The detective allegedly observed the inmate put his hand into Scott’s pants and pull items out. Officers in the room were notified and separated the pair. Jail staff allegedly located four bags of marijuana on the inmate’s person.

Scott was then interviewed by the detective after the reading of her Miranda rights. Scott explained she brought four bags of marijuana to Columbia Correctional Institute to deliver to the inmate. She allegedly told the detective the inmate grabbed the items from her in the visitation area.

The marijuana found on the inmate tested positive for the presence of THC and weighed 10.9 grams. Scott allegedly said there was more marijuana at the hotel room where she was staying. The Columbia County Sheriff's detective executed a search warrant at a hotel room at the Super 8 Hotel. Inside the room was an additional 3.2 grams of marijuana.

Scott is scheduled to be back at the Columbia County Courthouse for a pre-trial conference in June.

