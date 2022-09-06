Woman charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine

A woman is facing felony drug-related charges following a traffic stop last week.

Shelby L. Bielefeldt, 31, of Prairie Du Sac, has been charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Online records show Bielefeldt is no longer in custody after signing a signature bond in Columbia County. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, followed by up 10 years of extended supervision if convicted on the cocaine charge. She faces 1½ years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision if convicted on the marijuana count.

An initial appearance in the case was held Aug. 30. Bielefeldt appeared by video from the county jail. Her signature bond was set at $2,500.

According to the criminal complaint filed Aug. 30:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 60 and Dettman Drive in West Point. This was after the officer saw a vehicle driving over the posted speed limit.

Bielefeldt was the driver and only person in the car when the deputy made initial contact. The officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy asked Bielefeldt about the smell and she allegedly admitted to having a marijuana blunt in the vehicle.

Bielefeldt’s vehicle was then searched by the deputy, who found the blunt and then checked Bielefeldt’s purse. There were small plastic bags in the purse with a substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine. It weighed 20.1 grams.

There was a digital scale inside the purse with white powder on it. Also in the purse were three marijuana blunts and a vaping device with a marijuana leaf emblem on it. The deputy reported finding $540 in the purse as well.

There was a jar in the back seat that was found with suspected marijuana. The substance tested positive for the presence of THC, according to the complaint. The jar contained 22.1 grams of marijuana.

Law enforcement asked Bielefeldt about the controlled substances found in the car. She said the cocaine did not belong to her, but she was holding it for a friend.

Bielefeldt told police she does not sell marijuana and that all the marijuana found in the car was for personal use.

There is a pretrial conference scheduled in the case for later this month after time limits for the preliminary hearing were waived.