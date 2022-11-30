Woman faces delivery of heroin charges after calling police for help

A Pewaukee woman allegedly called 911 because her car had run out of gas in Arlington and when officers arrived, they found heroin and methamphetamine in the car. She told officers the car was “hacked” and that was why there were heavily taped spots in the car.

Shaunteana Verner-Lepak, 29, Pewaukee, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Columbia County stemming from the incident in Arlington earlier this month.

If convicted on both counts, Verner-Lepak faces up to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years in extended supervision. She is also facing lesser charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $5,000 signature bond was set and signed by Verner-Lepak following her initial appearance on Nov. 21. Online court records show Verner-Lepak is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 21:

Columbia County dispatch received a call from a woman stating she had run out of gas and her car’s battery was dying. The caller was in the area of County Highway K and Pine Hollow Road in Arlington.

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on the scene and spoke to Verner-Lepak, who was the only person in the vehicle. Verner-Lepak told the deputy she had run out of gas and her car had been hacked.

She explained to the deputy that because her car was “hacked” she placed heavy tape around several points in the vehicle. The deputy drove her to a gas station to get gas while another officer did a free air sniff of the vehicle with their K-9 partner.

The K-9 allegedly gave a positive alert of the vehicle and the officer then searched the vehicle. The officers allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe inside Verner-Lepak’s purse. On the passenger seat of the vehicle were a number of unused small plastic bags and various pills and a rock-like substance that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

The complaint alleges the officers also found two digital scales and $2,505. There were 31.5 pills that tested positive for heroin, three pills that allegedly contained heroin and methamphetamine and 11.5 pills that contained methamphetamine.

Verner-Lepak is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court in February for a pre-trial conference.