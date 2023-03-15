Columbia County authorities searched a woman’s purse and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills. She told police in order to support her addiction she sells controlled substances.
Amanda A. DiDomenico, 38, Wisconsin Dells, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, between 10 and 50 grams, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and misdemeanor possess/illegally obtain prescription.
When she was questioned by police she allegedly told them “she sells enough to support her addiction.”
If convicted on both felony counts, DiDomenico faces a maximum of 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision.
Online court records show DiDomenico is no longer in custody. She was in court on March 8 for her initial appearance where Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler set her cash bond at $250.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 6 a Poynette Police Officer saw a vehicle on Kent Road driving with a cracked windshield, cracked window and allegedly speeding. The officer saw several people in the vehicle pull into a driveway and then drove away.
The officer then initiated a traffic stop on Highway 51. At this time only one person, the driver, was in the vehicle. The driver gave a descriptions of the three people who had been in the car.
During the traffic stop the officer saw three people walking the wrong way on Highway 51. The officer noted these three matched the description given by the driver earlier.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with the three individuals with DiDomenico being one of them. The deputy searched DiDomenico’s purse and allegedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, 20 prescription pills and $1,095 in cash.
The substances were field tested and the results showed it was methamphetamine, weighing 5.7 grams, and fentanyl, weighing 15.1 grams.
DiDomenico was questioned by officers after being arrested. She said it was heroin in her purse. She then allegedly explained to officers that she sells enough substances to support her addiction.
There is a pre-trial conference scheduled in this case for April 14 and a return date on April 25.
