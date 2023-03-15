Art Attack brushes up funds for Portage schools

Though it isn't an Olympic sport (at least, not yet) speed-painting can be a good way to raise some Monet.

At least, that's what Baraboo-based artist and art supply shop owner Brett Klawitter has discovered. Klawitter recently held his second ever Art Attack event at the Portage Center for the Arts, bringing local artists together for three rounds of friendly competition and messy speed-painting.

Artists entered each round with blank canvases, and finished twenty minutes later with masterpieces. Audience members could watch the colorful chaos from beyond the splash zone and buy votes for their favorite pieces. Paintings were auctioned off in the end, with all profits going toward the Portage Community School District's art programs. In all, around $1,000 was raised.