Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A crowd of puzzle fanatics walks into a funeral home seeking piece and quiet.

Well, it isn’t merely a bad joke. Nina Grasse, owner of Grasse Funeral Service brought the communities of Reedsburg and Pardeeville together in each town’s Grasse location with the shared mission of putting together a puzzle she’d seen in an advertisement — a 60,000-piece puzzle, to be exact.

Advertised as “the world’s largest puzzle,” the finished piece depicting a world map weighs a whopping 94 pounds, measuring 8 feet tall by 29 feet wide. While she didn’t quite feel up to the task on her own, Grasse thought it could be done through the work of multiple people. Conveniently enough, she also had the space to get it done.

“I knew that it would be fun, but I knew that it would take me forever,” she said. “We thought with the funeral home having meal rooms where there’s tables, people could easily come and help build the puzzle.”

Thus the puzzle was purchased. It first came to Reedsburg, where nearly 100 community members set about piecing it together. Twenty-three of the 60 puzzles were finished before Grasse decided her Pardeeville location deserved to take a crack at the giant jigsaw. There, she found the community was just as excited to build.

“Some people would come for half an hour,” she said. “Some people would come for several hours or all day.”

Word had gotten around, and it showed. The puzzle became an event on social media, community flyers, and even TV stations. People were following the puzzle’s progress like it was an Olympic sport.

“I can feel the excitement building already! No doubt things could get emotional as those last sections are completed. Have the tissues handy” reads one comment on Grasse’s Facebook page.

“People LOVE puzzles and relationships!! The conversations that happen around a table- priceless!” reads another.

The puzzle was finally finished on Feb. 12. Well, as much as it could be.

It turned out that the whole time, puzzle #60 was missing a piece. Talk about a dramatic climax. Grasse was sure to update the puzzle’s many fans on the piece, saying that Costco had contacted the puzzle company, who agreed to send a whole new puzzle #60 so that they can see it to completion.

“Wow, what customer service,” Grasse said in her post.

The mostly finished puzzle is on display at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville, where the missing piece is to be put in on a date to be determined.

Despite the imperfect conclusion, Grasse says that the event has inspired her to look ahead toward future opportunities for community gatherings at the funeral homes.

“It was such a fun opportunity for different people to come into the funeral homes for not a funeral,” said Grasse.