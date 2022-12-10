Wreaths Across America comes to Portage

What may appear to some Portage residents as a rough patch of land is a matter of grave concern for the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution (WSDAR).

Situated 2½ miles north of Portage is the Fort Winnebago Cemetery Soldiers’ Lot. Registered within the National Cemetery Association, the lot boasts the graves of many military veterans, including two Revolutionary War veterans. In a 2 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, the WSDAR will be placing 45 wreaths atop the graves, recognizing the veterans interred there.

It’s part of Wreaths Across America, an annual December event that seeks to honor deceased military veterans by placing wreaths on their graves. The Fort Winnebago Cemetery Soldiers’ Lot is one of 3,400 participants in the event.

However, the placement of the wreaths will require a bit of guesswork; a brush fire years ago took down many of the grave markers in the lot, and historic records have proven to be a tad less accurate than WSDAR Volunteer State Regent Sandy Snow had hoped.

“Unfortunately because they probably served at the fort they didn’t always mark the grave or record it,” said Snow. “We’ll just place (the wreaths) where we think they are.”

Due to the nature of the historic records of the graves and the lack of markers for many of them, Snow says she and those who join her in placing the wreaths will do their best to lay them where they deem appropriate.

“We’re really unable to identify a lot of those graves,” she said. “A lot of the soldiers’ graves were marked with wooden crosses.”

It’s not lost on the Daughters the significance of two particular bodies beneath the earth on which they’ll tread that Saturday afternoon: They belonged to American Revolution patriots, soldiers alongside the ancestors that allowed the Daughters joining their organization.

All DAR members can trace their lineage back to an American Revolution patriot, and their work seeks to promote the preservation of that history, as well as patriotism and children’s education.

“It’s kind of a lasting connection,” said Snow.