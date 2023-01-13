Youth programs uncover a "hidden gem" for Portage community

If walls could talk, the Portage Youth Inc. building would have plenty to say.

Currently, the space is home to a weekly Zumba class, where participants can see the progress of renovations unfolding before their very eyes. New flooring, freshly painted walls, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a variety of seating options, and more. This is the space where summer lunch program volunteers can pack lunches for local kids, where Portage residents can host wedding showers, meetings, birthdays.

For the community, it’s the beginning of something new. For Portage Youth Inc. co-chair Penny Keifer, it’s a dream being fulfilled.

For the past three years, Keifer and her fiance, Dave Pratt have put countless hours into restoring the building on Silver Lake Drive, much of it with their own labor. The city agreed to pay for half of a new roof, the other half of which was covered by a Lenz grant. Pratt spent 100 hours hauling lengths of rotted carpeting out of the main room, scraping the two layers of glued linoleum beneath.

“It took a lot to get it to this point,” said Pratt.

Then came the furniture, tables, chairs, and appliances sourced from a patchwork of different places.

“It’s really been a piecemeal process to get the building pulled together,” said Keifer. “It’s just fun, everything comes from a different place.”

Keifer’s connection to the building is longstanding: A former Campfire Girl, she recalls attending bonfires and other events at a property on Swan Lake. When that property was sold, the structure now known as the Portage Youth Inc. building took over as a new generation of Girl Scouts replaced the former Campfire Girls, at one point including Keifer’s own daughter, with Keifer serving as a troop leader. For a time, Keifer and others served on the building’s governing board, encouraging others involved in the scouts to serve on the board as well. The board took over, she said, when the Girl Scouts could no longer maintain the building, later approaching the city’s Parks and Recreation department to arrange a swap: Parks could move to the building, and the Girl Scouts, in turn, would move to the basement of City Hall. The Parks department accepted, and for the next fifteen years, made the building their own.

“They totally gutted the kitchen, got rid of all the appliances, everything that we’d left,” she said. “Bottom line, they didn’t care.”

When the building returned to Keifer’s hands, she saw the rot, mildew, and mold. But she also saw potential, which she’s still working toward.

So, what’s next? A potential patio out back and tree removal are on the list, but perhaps larger is the development of an upfront office, part of a recent collaboration between Portage Youth Inc. and Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County. Once complete, the office in question will belong to Kinship Program Coordinator Sarah McChesney.

According to McChesney, the idea came after Kinship hosted a family bingo event in the Portage Youth Inc. building.

“It was a really good space to use and we had a great turnout,” she said.

When Kinship’s former rented office space was undergoing construction, McChesney said the time seemed right to look to other options. Portage Youth Inc., she said, was a natural choice.

“Our visions lined up,” said McChesney. “This is kind of like a hidden gem because of all the services and things that are going on in this building.”

While Keifer has her own history with the building, Pratt’s efforts, too, have been a labor of love.

“This is like (Penny’s) dream,” he said. “She is an asset to the community.”