Eileen Marshall loves stories. “I love stories,” she said.

This, then, is a short story about Eileen Marshall, Library Media Specialist for the Portage Community School District, who covers all the district’s elementary school libraries. This story is about a woman who loves stories, loves sharing stories with others, and loves working with Portage’s youth as they discover their own love of stories.

“I have always been a bookworm,” Marshall readily admits. “A really big bookworm.”

She remembers, in her youth, tearing through Nancy Drew mysteries. “The Secret of the Old Clock.” “The Sign of the Twisted Candles.” The Ghost of Blackwood Hall.”

She remembers reading stacks of Hardy Boys mysteries. “The Tower Treasure.” “The Great Airport Mystery.” “The Sinister Signpost.”

She started reading Stephen King books in 4th grade.

“I was probably too early for horror,” she also admits. “Carrie.” “Salem’s Lot.” “The Long Walk.”

She remembers Miss Henning, her librarian when Marshall was a child.

“She pulled me and my friends aside and let us organize the card catalog. I thought it was a whole lot of fun.”

That sense of fun, and the wonder of story found in tome after tome, led her to where she is now, a librarian among the children’s literature at John Muir Elementary School, and Portage’s other elementary schools.

“I am so glad I said yes to this job,” Marshall said. She’s been at it going on 16 years.

“I like the younger kids,” she said. “They’re so excited. They think books are cool, exciting, wonderful.” Marshall assures them that they are. “They want to learn everything.”

Another admission from Marshall: “It’s hard to be a cynic with all their enthusiasm.”

Books have provided Marshall not only a career, but a perspective.

“I get to experience so much through books.” Her, and her students, too. “I get to experience different lives, different worlds. The world of a book can be more real than the real world.”

To be able to give students access to other worlds is thrilling for the Portage resident. She tells students often how envious she is of those reading the Harry Potter books for the first time. Books like “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” or “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

She delights in seeing, for instance, a student light up after reading “Where the Red Fern Grows.”

She delights in offering children the opportunities to find themselves, or lose themselves in the library’s collections.

Maybe one child will remember Portage’s Miss Marshall as they start a job as a librarian 20 years hence. That would make for a good story.