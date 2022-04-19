Painted canoes to be displayed in Portage this summer

In late May, nine canoes will be “docked” in different locations around the Portage community.

It’s part of a project to bring appreciation to local art and attract tourists to the area. In cooperation with the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, the Portage Tourism Promotion Commission has planned a summer art installation featuring nine decorated canoes.

The canoes are being painted by local artists and schoolchildren to be displayed in different locations at the end of next month.

The boats were originally set to “launch” in 2020, but the pandemic anchored down those plans. Now, two years later, Chamber President Marianne Hanson said she’s excited to see them set sail into the community.

“We’re very happy to see that it will be launched, literally,” she said. “We’re very excited.”

For now, the locations of the boats are being kept under wraps. Once the canoes are placed, maps will be available featuring not only their locations but information about each artist.

“I think people are going to be really excited to see the various canoes that we have,” Hanson said. “It’s really to draw tourists and guests to our community to see what Portage is all about.”

So far, interest has been high, according to Peg Napralla. She has spent the past three months painting her canoe for the installation.

“A lot of people are very curious about it,” said Napralla, who has worked on her canoe at The Mercantile, a Portage arts and gift shop.

“I was painting out in the open on the second floor of the retail space of the store, and everybody that went through customer-wise was really interested in what was happening.”

While bringing attention to local art wasn’t a concern, height was. The canoes, said Napralla, are “very, very tall,” coming in at over 9 feet.

“It was challenging to paint the top,” she said.

The canoes themselves were chosen for their significance to the area. The word “portage” means to carry a boat or its cargo between two bodies of water, which early settlers in the area did between the Fox and Wisconsin Rivers, according to the history portion of the city’s website.

The canoes will be on display from late May until the end of summer alongside maps of each location. Those who follow the maps to each canoe can turn them in to the local Chamber of Commerce for the chance to win a prize.