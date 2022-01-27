Pardeeville Garden Club begins 25th year

Members of the Pardeeville Garden Club were in attendance Thursday afternoon to learn about air plants and terrariums at the Portage Center for the Arts. The club is celebrating 25 years.

The event was part of the PCA Lunch Break Series. It was led by Carole LaVigne of Edgewater Home & Garden, 2957 County Road CX in Portage, she said it can be easy to layer moss, sand or rock to create stunning displays.

“It’s going to be a great spring for gardeners,” LaVigne told people in attendance in the Zona Gale Theater. “The thing about terrariums is that creating them is all about your imagination.”

She fielded a number of questions about gardening with some focused on indoor house plants.

“I always say a good rule for lighting in rooms is if there is enough light to comfortably read in, that’s enough light for these plants,” LaVigne said.

Ann Conway is one of the founding members of the club and serves as the president. This is her second time as club president and is also the former executive director for the PCA.

For More Information Prospective members can find more information on the Pardeeville Garden Club on Facebook

“We’re celebrating the 25th anniversary throughout this year,” Conway said. “The official anniversary is in September, but we try to meet once a month. We bring in or attend speakers like today, we also go on road trips or meet for our annual pot luck dinner.”

Conway said the group is responsible for many of the floral arrangements seen around Pardeeville throughout the year. This includes planting flowers at Chandler Park, taking care of the planters around Pardeeville and help set up Christmas decorations at Chandler Park in the winter.

“We’re also working with the Pardeeville FFA,” Conway said. “We helped fundraise for the group’s hydroponic growing system.”

Conway said they will ask the FFA to donate lettuce from the hydroponic system for the group's potluck held in August.

Judi Hunholz is the vice president of the club. She said the group’s main fundraiser throughout the year is the annual plant sale in May.

“It’s our only fundraiser, well that and the membership fees,” Conway said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the group’s membership has grown by almost 20 new members with over 50 fee-paying members. The annual fee for being in the club is $18 and the benefits run through the year, for example members were able to attend the LaVigne’s PCA event for free.

“It’s amazing,” Hunholz said. She has been with the club for one year and has really enjoyed the gardening and the people.

“That kind of growth is huge for a club this size in this area,” Conway said.

During the pandemic the group had to change how they meet.

“We needed to have our meetings outside,” Hunholz said. “So we would meet outdoors at member’s houses and get a look at their personal gardens.”

Conway outlined the purpose of the organization which included providing a forum for members to increase their knowledge in gardening, use this knowledge to enhance beauty of the community.

“Everyone involved in the club should be proud,” Conway said. “We’ve done a lot in the community. While looking at these bylaws, it’s clear we’ve stuck to them. The club attends these type of events

There is also friendship within the club that goes beyond gardening.

“We’ve made lots of friends over the years,” Conway said. “Sometimes after the meetings we’ll go on a pontoon and cruise around the lake and those are really fun times.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.