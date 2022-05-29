Pardeeville High School graduates 51 seniors

PARDEEVILLE – The 51 members of Pardeeville High School’s Class of 2022 said their goodbyes during the graduation ceremony inside a packed Pardeeville High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon.

Pardeeville’s graduating class has been through a lot over the last four years, something that was pointed out by high school principal David Bell during his welcome speech. Some of the biggest changes this year’s senior class had to deal with came because of the pandemic, including a switch to virtual learning for the final three months of their sophomore year. This year’s senior class then attended school in person just two days a week for most of their junior year, before returning to a more normal school year as seniors last fall.

The way the seniors handled those difficult changes is something that Bell believes will benefit them in the future.

“Even with all the big changes that happened during your high school career, some of the biggest changes of your life lie ahead of you,” Bell said. “Albert Einstein once said, ‘the measure of intelligence is the ability to change,’ and you’ve always been able to adapt to the changes that have come your way.”

Pardeeville 2022 valedictorian Sara Ott, who plans on attending Carroll University in Waukesha to pursue a nursing degree, spoke about some of the memories her and her classmates shared over the years. One of the memories Ott shared was when they began their education in Pardeeville’s 4K program, which at the time was housed on the south side of town in a building that is now home to Pardeeville’s Subway restaurant.

Ott, who also recognized her significant educator, high school social studies teacher Griffin Schauer, talked about how fast the last seven years went since her class left elementary school.

“On our very last day of elementary school we received dog tags that said ‘Class of 2022’ with a torch,” Ott said. “I remember thinking that was so far away, but here we are. I happen to still have that dog tag. Out of everything, that was the main thing I kept, even though I tend to lose things.”

Pardeeville salutatorian Sydnie Wheeler, who is headed to UW-Whitewater, thanked the many teachers who helped her along the way.

“I would truly like to thank all of our teachers, including my significant educator (elementary teacher Linda Lindert), for not only helping and guiding us, but for educating me and all of my classmates as well,” Wheeler said. “Without each and everyone of you, we would not be sitting here today. You helped us reach our full potential and we will forever carry that knowledge with us as we move on to our next adventure.”

Saturday’s ceremony, which lasted a little over an hour, included a special performance by the high school choir of the song “We Made History,” which included solo performances by some of the graduating seniors. The high school band also performed the song “Wanted Dead or Alive,” in a performance that highlighted the group’s senior members.

Pardeeville Area School District Administrator Jason LeMay addressed the graduates shortly before the diplomas were handed out. LeMay opened by pointing out many of the accomplishments from Pardeeville’s Class of 2022, a list that included Derek Lindert scoring over 2,000 career points and becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer on the basketball court, Emma Trahms qualifying for Nationals in SkillsUSA this past year, members of the girls basketball team winning a regional championship this winter and a collective group that earned nearly $300,000 in scholarships earlier this month.

LeMay, who served as the school’s principal the previous two years before transitioning to the role of district administrator at the beginning the school year, closed his remarks by giving each member of the senior class a small compass. With it came the message that the graduates shouldn’t be afraid to take chances, and even fail, because they will eventually get back on the right track.

“Things may pull your arrow in the wrong direction at times, but be confident it will right itself,” LeMay said. “Remember that just as an actual compass returns to true north, you, too, are not lost.”