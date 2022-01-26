 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | MARTYR AND BUSTER

PETS OF WEEK: Martyr and Buster

Martyr is a 3-year-old German shepherd/Siberian husky mix. He weighs 77 pounds, is playful, friendly, loves people and is ready to learn new things. If looking for a large, smart and athletic dog, consider Martyr. He is good with other dogs and would probably like a playmate.

He is neutered, microchipped and current on rabies, distemper and kennel cough. Vet inspected and certified.

Buster is a 4-year-old domestic/shorthair. He is friendly, easy going and quite a charmer. He is a handsome tuxedo cat.

He was surrendered because he did not get along with the other cat in his home so he needs a home without other cats. He is neutered.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

