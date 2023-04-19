Sheryl Firari knows a thing or two about making sure children have fun.

For one thing, she raised seven of her own in Portage. For another thing, she knows that children like pizza. She's been the owner of Portage's Pizza Ranch since it opened in 2006. For another thing, she knows that children like video games. Her husband, who owned the restaurant with her until he died in 2014, always thought that it would be cool to have an arcade for Portage's youth inside the restaurant.

It has finally come to fruition. Thanks to an expansion, Pizza Ranch's Fun Zone Arcade is now fully realized. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the restaurant, located at 2905 New Pinery Road at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20.

The space is 1,200 square feet and includes 24 arcade games, one virtual reality ride, a prize wall with ticket redemptions, and more.

"We want to give the kids of this community a place to come and have fun," Firari said. "They can do that here at Pizza Ranch."

The addition to the restaurant also includes new rooms for birthday, banquets, celebrations, or meetings. Coupled with the renovations they did to the existing restaurant in January, the restaurant is eager to serve the Portage community, as it has always done.

"We're always wanting to give back to the community," Firari said. "This community that I raised my kids in. It takes a village."

Along with giving families a place to eat good pizza and have, now, good fun in the arcade, they regularly have Impact Nights. Three or four times a month they have days in which 10% of their sales for that night go to local nonprofits, schools, organizations, and more.

"We love being in a loving community," Firari said. "None of this would be possible without them."