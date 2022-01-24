Portage approves first step of ‘largest subdivision in decades’

Richard and Roderick Gumz of Gumz Farm purchased the 60-acre lot from Gunderson construction last year, according to city documents. Tax incentive district #9 was created in 2018 in partnership with Gunderson Construction to develop a business park.

Those plans never went forward and now the city needs to go through the process of amending the maps of the TID to allow for a subdivision. The land is undeveloped and will need to have infrastructure installed such as sewer, water and streets.

Representatives of Gumz Farms have put down a deposit of $15,000 as a good faith measure.

“As the city goes forward with the project and adding the subdivision into the TIF (tax incremental finance) district,” Murphy said. “This process will take time, several months at least, this deposit allows the city to reimburse expenses if the Gumz’s back out of the project.”

Murphy said the Gumz’s have been talking with the city for years about new development in Portage.

“This is the biggest development in decades,” Murphy said. “The closest thing would be the Rolling Woods development. However, that development is all multi-family housing units.”