Portage approves first step of ‘largest subdivision in decades’

Portage officials have taken the first step to building a proposed housing subdivision on a 60-acre lot.
Portage Common Council approved a pre-development agreement at its last meeting. It is the first step in the process for a 105-parcel lot on the north side of Portage.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said due to the tax incentive district statutes construction is not able to start until after Jan. 1, 2023. The process will go through a number of city meetings including the plan commission with public hearings to be held in the future. Along with the city, the state will need to approve the amendments to the TID.
“Subdivision developments usually take between six and eight months,” Murphy said. “This is the largest subdivision in decades for Portage.”
The proposal shows Gunderson Drive extended to connect with Hamilton Street.
“This will be a mixture of housing, single family, duplexes and multi-family houses,” Murphy said. “It will also have a huge impact on the housing market with different types of housing and the portfolio of houses with be diverse.”
“We’re really excited and appreciative of the Gumz’s for their desire to build this subdivision,” Murphy said.
Richard and Roderick Gumz of Gumz Farm purchased the 60-acre lot from Gunderson construction last year, according to city documents. Tax incentive district #9 was created in 2018 in partnership with Gunderson Construction to develop a business park.
Those plans never went forward and now the city needs to go through the process of amending the maps of the TID to allow for a subdivision. The land is undeveloped and will need to have infrastructure installed such as sewer, water and streets.
Representatives of Gumz Farms have put down a deposit of $15,000 as a good faith measure.
“As the city goes forward with the project and adding the subdivision into the TIF (tax incremental finance) district,” Murphy said. “This process will take time, several months at least, this deposit allows the city to reimburse expenses if the Gumz’s back out of the project.”
Murphy said the Gumz’s have been talking with the city for years about new development in Portage.
“This is the biggest development in decades,” Murphy said. “The closest thing would be the Rolling Woods development. However, that development is all multi-family housing units.”
The pre-development agreement states availability for owner-occupied residential dwellings in the city are at a historic low and is not meeting the city’s demand for houses. That is adversely affecting commercial and industrial development overall population growth in the city.
Portage created the Portage Housing Task Force was created in 2021 to look at this need in the community. The group asked residents and businesses to take a survey and in September the results came back that there was a definite need for more housing.
Over 800 people responded to the survey and Kristin Runge presented the results to the Plan Commission in September. Runge is a Communication Research Specialist at the Community Development Institute with UW-Extension.
“This is an issue in every Wisconsin community,” Runge said. “Every county is struggling with affordable housing and anytime we do a survey we ask these similar types of questions.”
Steve Sobiek, Director of Business Development and Planning for Portage, said the survey results showed Portage residents are open to different types of housing options to help with the need for affordable housing in Portage.
There are a number of deadlines set-up with the project. In March, Gumz is set to submit financials and the Plan Commission will review the TID #9 amendment and schedule a public hearing. The Plat for the land will also be submitted by the city in March. The final Plat will be submitted in June with a development agreement being executed in August.
“There won’t be anything going on at the site until next year,” Murphy said. “There may be some grating and dirt moving on the site, but we’re still in the preliminary proposal phase.”
Roderick Gumz of Gumz Farms said more details need to be worked out before he could comment on the proposed subdivision.