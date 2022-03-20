Portage author donates book exploring chaos to library

The Portage Public Library received a special book delivery Thursday. Two copies of “The Velocity of Information” were hand-delivered by the author himself, David S. Perrodin.

The Portage resident said giving the first copies to his local library means a lot to him.

“To give the two books to the library was meaningful,” he said. “To demonstrate scholarly activities is important for other people to see.”

This is his second book, and in it, Perrodin delves into chaos.

More specifically, how little we know about modern responses to international periods of chaos that last more than 90 days, and the argument that chaos has distinct phases.

While his book isn’t explicitly about COVID-19, Perrodin said the pandemic provided him with the unique opportunity to study chaos at different lengths of time.

“I realized this was an opportunity for me to sit down and to capture and write about what does chaos look short-term, medium and what seemed like it was going to be long-term”

The book will be officially published on April 1, and available as an audiobook in early 2023. It follows Perrodin's first book "School of Errors: Rethinking School Safety in America," which was published in 2019.

For his second book, Perrodin was able to gain a broader perspective on the international nature of the pandemic through a "member check system" with friends across the globe. Every few days he checked in with people from Germany, Canada, Pittsburgh, and other places about matters like mail delivery and changing store hours.

“That was a good way to stay informed,” he said. “It helps to, one, reduce your anxiety, and create what’s called provenance, the order of events.”

Keeping things moving was especially important to Perrodin as a father. His youngest daughter was 9 in March 2020, and she struggled to understand why she couldn’t see her friends anymore.

“Suddenly her world stopped,” he said.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, Perrodin took his daughter out 13 times to keep her moving and lessen her uncertainties. Together, they observed the world around them, taking short videos in parking lots and outside of hospitals.

“It taught her to say ‘I observed’ instead of ‘they said,’” Perrodin said. For himself and his daughter, these outings were an act of "face validity," seeing whether or not something measures what it claims to measure first-hand, validating what one is told by observing.

Along with his day-to-day observations, Perrodin said he was also inspired by history. He cited the work of American military psychiatrist John Apple, who studied psychological burnout in frontline soldiers during World War II.

“Since World War II, we have not had a time of extended chaos beyond 90 days internationally,” Perrodin said.

He said that 90 days is the typical breaking point for most people in extended chaos.

“Once you're in extended chaos for 90 days, whether its military or civilian, you start to lose it.”

Apple tried to combat frontline soldiers’ burnout with blue shoulder badges to boot morale among frontline infantrymen, among other things. The title “The Velocity of Information” refers to the speed at which information — whether true or false — can travel.

“We think we’re immune from taking bad information and running with it,” Perrodin said.

"Conjunction fallacy," he says, is partially to blame. Oftentimes, according to the fallacy, people will be more likely to believe information when its presented alongside other information.

“The more information you give during chaos, to a point, people will believe that,” Perrodin said. “It’s so contextual what’s happening around people and how they’re being informed.”

In his own community, Perrodin hopes his book will help people to consider their own means of information and coping through chaos more effectively.