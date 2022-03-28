Portage City Council hears about renewable energy

The Portage City Council got a crash course in renewable energy last week as an advocacy organization pitched the benefits of clean energy, such as job creation and lease payments for farmers.

Matt Johnson, the state field director for the Land and Liberty Coalition, told council members Thursday the coalition's main goal is to gain supporters of renewable energy projects across Wisconsin with a focus on wind and solar projects.

“We work as a team throughout Wisconsin to educate communities about issues,” Johnson said of the coalition. “We focus a lot on private property rights. A lot of my work is focused on larger scale projects where it’s usually on farmland or in towns but some of our work is in solar on rooftops as well.”

Johnson, who also works for the strategic communications firm Platform Communications, said the coalition focuses on the economic benefits of solar projects. His presentation said: “We believe farmers know what’s best for their land and people should have a right to be part of a solar or wind project if the opportunity arises.”

He said energy is a new form of cash crop for farmers.

A large solar project being planned near the town of Courtland has received backlash from the area residents, and the company in charge of the project has been sparse with answering questions about details of the proposed project.

Johnson said the coalition is not involved with the solar project near Courtland.

“I do outreach with community leaders across the state of Wisconsin about the economic benefits of large-scale renewable energy projects,” Johnson said on Monday. “Every project and the approach of each developer is different, but in general these benefits include land lease payments to farmers/landowners, shared revenue payments to local and county governments.”

Johnson said in an email that the Wisconsin Land and Liberty Coalition is not aware of any solar project planned in Portage. He did tell the City Council that he has had discussions with a few organizations in Portage, including the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce.

At the county level, there has been discussions about the closing of the Alliant Energy-owned Columbia Energy Center scheduled for 2024. The Alliant Power Plant opened in 1975 and can generate over 1,100 megawatts of energy when operating at full capacity.

The county is set to lose about $850,000 in utility aid payment in 2023 and 2024, according to County Comptroller Lois Schepp. Schepp said the county received $1.7 million annually in utility aid funds.

At Thursday's meeting, Johnson was asked by Ald. Chris Crawley about the Alliant plant closing and how big a solar farm would need to be to produce the same amount of electricity as the coal-fired facility.

“If you replace the whole 1,000 megawatts with solar it would probably be maybe 7,000 acres,” Johnson said. “That’s just solar, if it was wind also, it would be less.”

He was also asked about the decommissioning of solar projects after stating they can be operating for 30 to 50 years.

Johnson stated that during the decommissioning process the land is returned to the same state is was before the installation of the solar panels. He added that the process includes removing all cables that are 4 feet deep into the ground.

“Cabling down to 4 feet is removed, which is almost all of it,” Johnson said.

While the use of fossil fuel sources for energy declines and renewable sources rise, Johnson said the shifting sources of energy can be a boon for landowners.

“These payments (to the landowners) can be quite substantial,” he said. “Essentially, renewable energy companies work with small landowners and farmers to see if they want to be a part of the project and talk with community members. If project is possible they move it forward in the permit process.”

This process can be rigorous depending on the size of the solar project.

“There’s two different systems for project approval in Wisconsin depending on how large the project is,” Johnson said. “For projects over 99 megawatts, the Public Service Commission has their regular process they do for regular wind, solar or gas projects. Then for projects under 99 megawatts it's usually the town or county, whoever has zoning authority, and so the PSC process is really rigorous taking over a year.”

The PSC process includes input from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff as they review the application and other additional information like public hearings.

“The local process can be pretty vigorous as well,” Johnson said. “This also includes public hearings, review of the application and studies — environmental or wildlife.”

