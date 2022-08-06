Portage Fire Department welcomes new engine with traditional 'push-in' ceremony

After a push for a new fire engine in Portage, it has arrived. The new 2022 Pierce Fire Engine, Engine 8, will be received Monday, August 8 at the Portage Fire Station with a traditional "push-in" ceremony.

"The fire service has a deep connection and reverence for tradition," said Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase in a statement.

Beginning in the 1800s, after fire crews returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the horses were not able to back into the station. Crews would have to detach the equipment and push the equipment into the station themselves.

Over time, as horses gave way to motorized apparatus, the need for manually moving equipment all but disappeared. Yet, the tradition continues.

"In honor of those early crews many fire departments hold a push-in ceremony when taking delivery of a new apparatus," Haase said in the statement.

The Portage Fire Department will hold the push-in ceremony at the fire station at 6 p.m.

The new engine replaces a 1986 fire engine. Comparing the two engines is difficult.

"They are night and day different," Haase said, excited about the new engine's capabilities. "The 1986 engine no longer meets standards put forth by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Standards put forth by the NFPA states that fire apparatus should be upgraded to meet current standards or replaced after 25 years. The new engine will provide a more reliable apparatus with more capabilities."

The new engine, according to Haase, has better handling and braking. It has full safety lap and shoulder harnesses, versus the lap belts in the 1986 engine. It has six seats for more personnel, providing more hands on the scene. The cab is more open allowing for easier vocal and visual communication. It has LED lighting and is equipped with the Haas Alert, alerting others of the engine's presence when its lights and sirens are turned on.

"The entire truck is built stronger and more safe," Haase said. "It's capabilities are amazing."

The Portage Fire Department currently has three engines. The new Engine 8 (2022), Engine 3 (2015), and Engine 6 (1990). Haase says that Engine 6 is causing concern with repairs. The department is planning on using it in a reserve capacity for five more years. Additionally, the department has ordered a new Pierce ladder truck to replace their current ladder truck (1992). The new ladder truck should be received in 2024. It is another push-in ceremony to look forward to.

Haase said of Engine 8, "It will provide a safe engine to respond to our community."