Portage native blazed trail in cochlear implants

MIDDLETON — In her junior year at Portage High School, while her classmates were learning geography and math, Marcy Egan Gorski learned to lip read.

In 1971, when she was 16, Egan Gorski developed a tickle in her throat. What started as a day off of school turned into 10 days in isolation at Divine Savior hospital in Portage. She lost her hearing within 24 hours of that initial tickle. Multiple spinal taps confirmed her diagnosis: Spinal meningitis.

“They told my parents that they really didn’t think I’d live,” she said.

Once her condition improved, she was allowed to continue recovering at home, returning on Christmas Eve.

“I was considered a Christmas miracle,” she said. “When you’re young you heal fast.”

Egan Gorski says she was sick for around 6 weeks, returning to school in January with the help of note takers and a speech therapist.

She remained deaf and described the change as "being in a vault."

For 24 years, Egan Gorski said prayer and community support kept her hopeful that one day she would hear again, but found it frustrating.

“I didn’t want patience, I wanted a lightning bolt,” she said.

That lightning bolt came in 1995, when UW Madison announced an experimental surgery to install a cochlear implant on a deaf patient. Dr. G Mark Pyle was looking for an adult candidate who had lost their hearing after acquiring speech. Egan Gorski fit the criteria.

At the time, Egan Gorski was raising two young boys, Alex (6), and Harry (2). One day, something Alex said inspired her to reconsider her options.

“[Alex] said “‘I wish my mommy could hear’,” she said. “I thought ‘maybe now is a good time to start looking.’”

This brought her to Dr. Pyle. She was able to get into his office by requesting a hearing check.

“I sat down and told [Dr. Pyle] ‘I’m the one you’ve been looking for.”

After appealing her insurance’s denial of the experimental procedure, Egan Gorski was approved for the procedure.

Dr. Joseph Roche, a cochlear implant surgeon with UW Health, sadi surgeries like these weren’t as common in 1995 as they are today.

“Implantation really took off in the mid-90s,” said Roche. “Implantation was a very, very, very specialized procedure.”

For Egan Gorski, though, experimentation wasn’t an issue. Her priority was just to hear again.

”There was absence of fear. I knew I was going to hear again,” said Egan Gorski.

Post-surgery, the challenge was to relearn what she’d spent 24 years without. Music, she said, was something she particularly struggled with.

According Roche, this is a common issue. ”A middle C on a piano versus a trumpet versus a French horn versus a flute is going to have a different sound to a hearing ear," said Roche. “The implants… struggle being able to pick up the finer details of the sound signal.”

He added that Egan Gorski’s previous ability to hear was an asset in this case.

Since her initial surgery, Egan Gorski has continued to advance her equipment, now completely digital.

She’s taken up public speaking, sharing her story with small groups, even attending a convention in Dallas, Texas with the Cochlear Implant Club International.

“When I got my hearing back, I mean it came with a wave … it was just awesome," Egan Gorski said.

Because of people like Egan Gorski, the procedure has evolved over the years, now including people as young as a year old, as well as those who are over 100.

“The subjective information we receive from the patient is imperative to guiding what we do every day,” says Dr. Sara Misurelli, UW Health’s Director of Audiology. “The goal is that improvements will always be made.”