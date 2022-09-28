Portage sending out absentee ballots for November election

Portage officials have sent out over 500 absentee ballots in anticipation of November's general election.

The City of Portage, like other municipalities, began sending out more absentee ballots for voters to mail in their ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Portage mailed out over 2,000 absentee ballots for the 2020 presidential election.

Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said the city has already mailed out 580 absentee ballots for the November general election when Wisconsin voters will choose the next Governor and U.S. Senator.

Moe said 529 absentee ballots were sent out for the August primary with 442 ballots returned.

The clerk’s office has seen multiple issues with voters not completely filling out the absentee ballot including witness information. Voters need the witness’s signature along with the complete address for the witness.

Moe said myvote.wi.gov is an excellent source for voters. They can check their voter registration, update their registration and request an absentee ballot.

Voters can also get a look at what will be on their ballot. Portage voters will vote for candidates for Governor/Lt. Gov., Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer and United States Senator at the state level. There are also two unopposed seats up for election in the state legislature in Congressional District 6 and Assembly District 41.

There are also two Columbia County positions up for election. Sheriff Roger Brandner is running unopposed for his second term as sheriff. Julie Kayartz is running unopposed for Columbia County Clerk of Circuit Courts.

In Wisconsin voters can register to vote on Election Day, but can also register online or at the clerk’s office at the Municipal building.

“If a person’s driver’s license/identification card has a current address, the person can register on the MyVote Wisconsin website through Oct. 19,” Moe said.

If you’re planning on registering in person you will need to show proof of residence or a document with a current residential address, which could be a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or State ID card.

Moe said there are 4,768 registered in Portage. The Wisconsin Department of Administration estimates there are 8,080 people of voting age living in Portage.

The city will hold in-person absentee voting starting the last week of October at the Portage Municipal Building, 115 W. Pleasant Street, at the following times:

Oct. 25 - 28, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.