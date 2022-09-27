Portage's school kids safer thanks to crossing guards like Jerry

It’s impossible to be cross after crossing paths with crossing guard Jerry McCullick. He waves. He smiles. He says “Hello,” wearing his yellow vest and holding his stop sign mornings and afternoons at intersections near Portage’s bustling schools.

Buses drive by to Wayne E. Bartels Middle School. He waves. Cars drop off their kids at Woodridge Elementary and John Muir Elementary. He makes sure, with a smile, everyone’s safe.

“There’s not a job in the world better than this,” McCullick said. Another bus drives by. A truck honks its horn as a “good morning.” Kids wait at the intersection for him to stop traffic and assist them across the road. “If this could have been my career, I would have done it,” the Portage retiree said. “It’s really nice. Great kids. Great parents.”

McCullick is one of seven school crossing guards employed by the Portage Police Department. The department and the Portage Community School District have collaborated for years to ensure the safety of Portage’s children as they make their way to and from school every day. “It’s running really smooth,” said Rich Hoege, assistant chief of police at the Portage Police Department. “We really appreciate the patience and grace of the parents and the community.”

The roads around the schools get understandably busy in the mornings and afternoons. Safety is a top concern, and Hoege, Megan Jahoda, a Portage officer who helps oversee the crossing guards, and the guards themselves, all keep that concern top of mind, as a youngster bikes around the corner, another skips down the sidewalk, and another still jaunts across the crosswalks.

The current roster of Portage crossing guards include McCullick, Connie Frain, David Sutfin, Mary Lehman, Renee Barnett, Kevin Webb, and Tammy Webb.

“I like the kids,” said Frain, about why she likes working mornings as a crossing guard. “It gets me out of bed and gives me something great to do.”

She stops a row of cars. A boy crosses the street. She offered some tips for drivers. “Slow down. Keep an eye out for the kids. Watch the guards as we step out into the road. Get off your phones.”

She stops a truck. A teacher crosses the street holding a batch of cupcakes.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. She is looking forward to the coming seasons. She’ll wear a witch’s hat for Halloween. She’ll wear Christmas accessories during winter. “The kids love it,” she said.

“My wife laughs,” McCullick said, laughing. “We go into a store and someone shouts, ‘It’s him! It’s the crossing guard!’” He’s been a Portage crossing guard since 2019. Previous to that, he was a crossing guard in Madison starting in 2011. “Everybody’s really good,” he said of the community. He noted that high school kids give him cards in appreciation. And there’s always the beep beep of cars driving by, waving at him, returning his warm greetings.

He does it for the kids. He does it for the families. He said, “I can help turn a bad day into a good one.”

He stops a row of cars. A boy walks across the street. He tells the boy to have a great day. The boy’s day now a bit greater.