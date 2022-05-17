Poynette family displaced by fire, community helping them move forward

A Poynette family is without a home following a fire Monday night.

Darci, Jeff, and Joel Brue were out of town when their Tomlinson Street house went up in flames following a possible explosion. While no people were reported injured, the family's two dogs, Cash and Spike, died as a result of the fire.

Now, the community is coming together to try and help the Brues move forward. Crystal Gray, a longtime friend of the family, has started a GoFundMe account to help them cover these unforeseen expenses.

“As people, generosity is in our genes,” said Gray. “They need help after losing everything in their home.”

Gray has known the Brue family for over 20 years. For her, the house was a happy place, filled with love and laughter, making it all the more difficult to see it burn. The deaths of the two family dogs, she said, add to the sense of loss.

"Their pups were definitely a big part of the family," she said. "The home had so many good memories."

The goal of Gray's fundraiser is currently $5,000, which she hopes will give the family a chance to start over and would help with a new home, food and clothing, among other necessities.

“It’s a start in helping toward a new place to live and replacing items they need,” Gray said.

Gray added that the family did not wish to comment at this time, but that they extend their gratitude to those who have donated toward the fundraiser while they process this loss.

"The family I know would like to thank all those who have already shown so much love and prayers," said Gray. "This is a very hard time."

The Poynette Dekorra Fire Department responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday with assistance from Arlington Fire, Poynette Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy.

According to Poynette-Dekorra Fire Chief Cameron Radewan, the damage is estimated at roughly at $120,000. Radewan believes the fire was caused by a faulty electrical appliance.

Gray said she was contacted by a relative of the Brue family to assist with the fundraiser, as she has experience in setting up GoFundMe pages. After just 16 hours of being posted, the page reached eight donors, totaling $970. Gray says this is a true example of humanity.

“What is unique about generosity in times of crisis is that we are more inclined to help those that are outside our own social groups,” she said. “As people, generosity is in our genes.”

Just as the Brue family had been by her side for over two decades, Gray said she hopes the community will stand by them in their time of need.

“It’s an opportunity for you to grow as a person, to better understand how you fit into the world around you,” said Gray. “You gain a sense of purpose by helping those in need. It’s a selfless act of kindness and show of support.”

