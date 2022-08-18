Snakes on a plain: Baraboo River bridge repair to have minimal impact on rare rattlesnake

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning to repair bridge abutments and piers associated with the Interstate 90-94 bridge over the Baraboo River in Columbia County beginning September 6.

Anticipating a completion date by October 1, the project has the potential to impact the state endangered and federally threatened eastern massasauga rattlesnake.

After consultation between the WisDOT regional environmental coordinator and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist, a "No Effect" determination for the rattlesnake was recently concluded.

There are potentially rattlesnakes in the area of the bridge. The bridge repairs may impact the snakes, though there are a number of measures have have been put into place to protect the snakes in that area, if found. The bridge repair work, it was deemed, will have a negligible impact on the snake's recovery as a whole.

"The minimization measures that are proposed for the project," noted Stacy Rowe, conservation biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, "will protect the snake."

Measures include having work take place during the rattlesnakes' active season; keeping vegetation at the site at desirable heights for the snake; having a qualified surveyor with a Wisconsin Endangered and Threatened Species permit at the site; having snakes, if found, captured and relocated to a suitable habitat; appropriate erosion control, if necessary, and other measures.

"There may be some additional costs to the project," Rowe said, "mostly due to having a permitted biologist on-site to move any snakes found."

The repairs to the bridge will affect the westbound and eastbound lanes. The westbound access for the repairs will have an affected area 150 feet long. The eastbound access will be approximately 370 feet long.

The eastern massasauga rattlesnake is a small pit viper that occurs in the northern Midwest and into Ontario, Canada. They were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 2016 due to significant reductions in populations due, mainly, to habitat loss. Wisconsin only has a handful of sites remaining, Rowe noted, including within Columbia County.

"They feed on rodents and other small creatures, keeping their populations in check," Rowe said. "The snakes are important."