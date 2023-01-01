Meet Pardeeville's Jessi Ernst in this week's high school sports spotlight

Jessi Ernst, sr., Pardeeville

Quotable: Said Pardeeville coach Joe Guenther: “She is one of the most coachable kids I've ever had. Not only does she dominate on the court but also she is a great person. She gets amazing grades and is on the high honor roll. She is a great team player and is always looking at how someone else can be involved on the court. I started coaching Jessi in fifth grade and watching her grow as a person and basketball player has been amazing. She is going to do great things.”