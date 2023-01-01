 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Pardeeville's Jessi Ernst in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Jessi Ernst of Pardeeville.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Jessi Ernst mug.png

Ernst

Jessi Ernst, sr., Pardeeville

Sport: Girls basketball.

By the numbers: She’s averaging a double-double, 17.8 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. She’s averaging 3 blocks a game and is a team captain.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning our regional final game my junior season.

Favorite class: Medical Terminology.

People are also reading…

Favorite place to compete: Home gym.

Quotable: Said Pardeeville coach Joe Guenther: “She is one of the most coachable kids I've ever had. Not only does she dominate on the court but also she is a great person. She gets amazing grades and is on the high honor roll. She is a great team player and is always looking at how someone else can be involved on the court. I started coaching Jessi in fifth grade and watching her grow as a person and basketball player has been amazing. She is going to do great things.”

Sports reporter Mark McMullen selects his favorite stories from 2022

From an athlete overcoming a traumatic accident to local teams' accomplishments, here are Mark McMullen's favorite stories.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News