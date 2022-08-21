Trinity United in Portage holds fundraiser for River Haven shelter

Homelessness is a prevalent issue in Portage and the surrounding area, and a church in the area held an event in support of the local homeless shelter on Saturday night.

Trinity United Church of Christ hosted "An Evening of Music" from 7-8 p.m. to raise money for River Haven Homeless Shelter, Columbia County's lone homeless shelter. State Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, and his sister, Judy Considine Turner Kilian, sang at the event and discussed their support for helping the homeless.

"It's what we need to be doing," said Considine. "I'm all about building community, and this event is community. It's a different community. A lot of us don't know each other or haven't met each other in a long time. Yet, we come together because we have a common purpose."

Considine added that he and others need to do as much as they can to assist the homeless.

"My firm belief as a representative is that we don't do any better than the poorest of us," said Considine. "We have to lift everybody up."

The event started with a welcome speech from the church's pastor, Kay Hallanger, followed by a video with Turner Kilian's song, "Walk with Me," dedicated to her husband, Steve, who nearly passed away in 2021 due to heart failure, but survived and was present at the Saturday event.

Turner Kilian has a new album, "All Glory Be to Jesus," available. Copies of it were available at the event.

Both Considine and Turner Kilian then sang three songs prior to a donation presentation from Trinity United Church of Christ in Endeavor.

Darla Kampen, the Endeavor church's treasurer, presented a $500 donation to Tricia Kuhn, the River Haven community resource coordinator. Kuhn also spoke to the congregation regarding the shelter and its services, as well as its future plans.

She said that the shelter is seeking a new director.

"River Haven Homeless Shelter provides vital services to Portage and surrounding communities for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence and human trafficking," said Kuhn.

The shelter has two facilities, one that serves men and the other for women and families. Both shelters are located on Pleasant Street in Portage. The men's shelter has 10 beds and the family shelter can house a maximum of 16 people. River Haven provides toiletries and a washer and dryer for residents.

It is the goal of the shelter to get residents to independence within 30 days.

"I'm really glad Portage is doing it, that Portage has River Haven," said Considine. "I used to attend the (St. John the Baptist) Episcopal Church when they started there. I have a spot in my heart for the homeless shelter."

Kuhn added that area clergy, as well as law enforcement, community members and social services, got together in 2005 to identify alternative housing for the homeless in the area.

"Hotel vouchers were just a Band-Aid over the much bigger concern of rising numbers of homeless people," said Kuhn, adding that River Haven opened in 2007.

Prior to becoming involved with River Haven in February, Kuhn was the general manager for the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Portage. She commended Considine for his generosity with the society during her tenure.