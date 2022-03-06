WATCH NOW: Freedom Convoy makes Portage stop

Truckers advocating for freedom from vaccine and mask mandates and other liberties gathered in Portage on Friday with many supporters of their message on site.

The American Truckers Freedom Convoy, a group of hundreds of drivers in semitrucks, pickups, SUVs and other large vehicles on a nationwide highway route protesting COVID-19 mandates and other regulations, stopped at the Petro Travel Store on the outskirts of the city to a welcoming crowd there and on overpasses during their route through Wisconsin.

"It is (about) freedom in general," said Spring Green resident and independent gubernatorial candidate Jess Hisel, a Wisconsin participant in the convoy. "If you look at everything that has gone away from people, it's not about the people anymore. It's about the parties. The two parties seem to care more about their power, struggle and animosity towards each other than they do about the people. We're collateral damage to their political agenda."

According to the American Truckers Freedom Fund website, the convoy also advocates for securing the border between the United States and Mexico, fighting against technology censorship, restoring energy independence and domestic oil/gas production, and ending agricultural regulations.

Supporters primarily held American flags, but also had flags supporting former United States President Donald Trump and opposing current President Joe Biden. Many of the truckers had the same flags and a lot of the trucks displayed messages conveying similar ideas.

Bob Sazama, a trucking business owner from Glendive, Montana, expressed sentiment that trucking regulations are excessive.

"We want our freedom back," said Sazama. "The truck regulations are getting out of control. The price of fuel is going to kill us and everybody else. Everything comes in on the truck, one way or the other."

Another trucker from Montana, Zack Bushnell of Bozeman, said the convoy advocates for ending emergency orders allowing for mask and vaccine mandates.

"I am fully free-choice," said Bushnell. "If you want to wear a mask and get a vaccine, I hope you do. I hope everybody does who wants to and has the choice to do that. In the same way, it would be terrible if nobody could get it."

Mary Austin, who travelled in a van with the convoy from the state of Washington, said she received the vaccine and echoed the same sentiments.

"A lot of truckers are working and we're trying to be supportive," said Austin. "We were excited about them (the vaccines). But it was our choice. People should have the choice. This is not tyranny. This is liberty and justice for all. That's why we're here and supporting those truckers."

Two segments of the convoy joined together in Oakdale and travelled to Washington, D.C., stopping in various locations along the way. One segment began in Spokane, Wash. and travelled through Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and Minnesota before entering Wisconsin on Interstate 90. The other route began in Minot, N.D. and travelled through North Dakota and Minnesota and came into Wisconsin on Interstate 94.

The convoy was scheduled to arrive at the Petro store at 6 p.m., but a significant accident on Interstate 90-94 heading southbound between the U.S. Highway 12 and Wisconsin Highway 33 exits delayed its arrival by nearly 45 minutes.

Three other segments of the convoy ran throughout the nation. One ran from California through the southern portion of the country and another went from Weatherford, Texas to the nation's capital. A short convoy also ran from Cleveland to Washington, D.C.