Winter weather advisory issued for south-central Wisconsin

January has been mild so far, with temperatures above normal and precipitation below, but the south-central Wisconsin area is slated for a bout of winter weather tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, Sauk, Columbia, and Dodge counties are all under a Winter Weather Advisory, while Juneau and Adams counties are under a Winter Storm Warning. The advisory and warning are currently in effect for 9 p.m. on Jan. 18 through noon Jan. 19.

Snow accumulation is expected to fall between 5 and 8 inches in the area, with freezing rain mixed in. The winter storm is expected to hit its peak between midnight and 4 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Cities affected by the upcoming storm include Baraboo, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Reedsburg, and Beaver Dam.

