Power restored to much of Juneau County two days after storm

Power is slowly being restored to much of Juneau County on Friday after many residents experienced an over 30-hour outage.

The Wednesday storm caused numerous trees to fall, obstructing roads and damaging power lines. According to Juneau County Emergency Management, at least 18% of the population of Juneau were without power.

Of the 1,700 Oakdale Electric Cooperative customers who initially reported being affected by the outage, only 477 still don't have electricity.

The cooperative did not provide the Star-Times with an estimated time that all power would be restored. Crews are currently making their way to City Point, Mather, Mauston, Buckhorn, Lyndon Station and New Lisbon.

Only 331 Alliant customers are still without power out of the affected 700. The company expects that the outages — most occurring near Necedah — will likely end by 9 p.m.

While many school were able to reopen, the Necedah Area School District cancelled classes for a second day in a row. District Superintendent Tanya Kotlowski cited continued power outages and impassible roads as the reason for the closure.

"Primarily, our cancellation had to do with those families still experiencing power outages," Kotlowski said. "We have staff and students still in that boat today."

She explained that some households had lost power as recently as that morning. Families were reportedly staying with other families as many in the district wait for the outage to end. Kotlowski added that the school building will remain open and heated for anyone in need of a place to stay during the day.

The Necedah Community Siegler Memorial Library also closed, asking residents to be safe and travel only if necessary.

A complete list of warming centers in Juneau County can be found here.