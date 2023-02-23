Raabe’s Pharmacy is scheduled to close its downtown location in June in a continued effort by the company to respond to workforce shortages.

The pharmacy will become a remote dispensing location at the Mile Bluff Medical Center’s New Lisbon clinic, similar to sites in Elroy and Necedah. There will not be a pharmacist onsite. The company’s plan is to keep services available at Raabe’s downtown space until they are ready to operate out of the clinic.

Only two technicians will be staffed at the new location, and Saturday hours will match the clinic hours. The site will remain open during lunch.

Mile Bluff CEO Dara Bartels relayed these updates to the public at a forum held at the New Lisbon Community Center Wednesday night. Roughly 30 people were in attendance, though employees of Mile Bluff and the Fun Company staff comprised at least half of the crowd.

The forum served as a follow-up to an event hosted at the New Lisbon Library a week before Christmas. The previous meeting was heated; the few community members and employees of Raabe’s Pharmacy present criticized Bartels for the decision to relocate the longtime downtown location as well as the short notice.

The announcement mirrored a similar move that Mile Bluff has chosen to make in Mauston, relocating its Phillips Pharmacy into the old Shopko building. The health service purchased the vacant building in November with the intention to put an urgent care and dialysis center into the space. It’s expected to open sometime in 2024.

Bartels reflected on feedback that Mile Bluff has received from its providers on the importance of staying local and touched on their goal to build relationships with the community.

“When you get big, you don’t get that opportunity,” she said. “People are starting to get back into the human touch of healthcare. We went into telemedicine where no one touched anybody. Now, I think we’re slowly coming back to human touch, which is actually healing.”

“What about the personal touch that we have with Holly, Riley and Jessica?” asked a resident who requested to be unnamed, referring to employees of the pharmacy.

Bartels double-downed on previous statements that Raabe’s staff will retain employment, though most won’t be working at the new location. Individuals in the audience that are employed by Mile Bluff cut in, stating that patients would still be able to interact with Raabe’s staff in different settings.

“I work at the Necedah clinic and the personal touch at our dispensing center is amazing,” Doreen Coller stated. “Here at New Lisbon, I can’t imagine how much that’s going to be a benefit. They’re setting up a drive-thru, how awesome is that? By the time they get up to the pharmacy, (their prescription is) already filled.”

Director of Public Relations Kathy Behnke later clarified that Mile Bluff will offer positions to every employee of Raabe’s that best match their skills to the openings the company has. Discussions will take place over the next few months, and employees will be a part of that process.

“I’m sure I can speak for the community that we’re not too happy that you’re getting rid of the beautiful gift store that has reasonable prices for very nice things. If you’re talking about making the pharmacy bigger and having a drive-thru window, then keep the gift store,” said Diane Dendy, a New Lisbon resident.

“We’re not into gift stores. We’re into clinical care,” Bartels responded.

Mile Bluff is still in the process of selling Raabe’s aging building to the Fun Company. Representatives from the Fun Company stated at the forum that they would be open to purchasing Raabe’s retail inventory and gifting it to anyone interested in renting the space.

The healthcare provider hopes to have construction on the new pharmacy and its drive-thru finished along with the other remodeling efforts at the New Lisbon Clinic in early June. Active projects include reconfiguring their nurse’s station, an upgrade to their OB Unit and a relocation of their infusion/cancer care area to a space with windows.

Dendy commented again, noting that the clinic was a smaller space and may struggle to house a whole pharmacy.

“We’re shooting for doing what we can do… That’s our job to figure out,” Bartels said.