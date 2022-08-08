Reedsburg to field a new fieldhouse with help of anonymous donor

Let's make a sport of it. How many full high school basketball courts will the city of Reedsburg's new fieldhouse have? Five. How many volleyball courts will be overlaid on them? Nine. How many square feet will the fieldhouse be? It will be 52,000, which includes 7,000 for a support building that will have concessions, restrooms, and more.

Bids for the project are scheduled to go out in September. The city plans on breaking ground for the new facility on October 24. The city hopes the building will be completed in summer 2023. The fieldhouse will be located at Reedsburg's Nishan Park.

"The Reedsburg Fieldhouse will add much needed court space to our area's youth and adult teams, as well as provide an indoor recreational space for local residents throughout the year," said Tim Becker, Reedsburg's city administrator. "We are excited to provide this space," Becker said, "with the generosity of our donor to the community."

The donor is anonymous. Becker noted that the donor gave $2.7 million to help fund the project. The total cost of the fieldhouse is estimated at $4.7 million. The $2 million in remaining costs, beyond the donor's contribution, will be, according to Becker, "from surplus and impact fees." The amound to be borrowed will be $750,000, Becker noted, "but that debt service will be paid for by renting out the courts for tournament play."

The new recreation space will be a boon for local sports organizations. Mark Simon, Reedsburg High School's girls basketball coach for the past 16 years, is excited about the new opportunities afforded student athletes with the new courts.

"It will be great for the whole program," Simon said. "Kids will be able to have a positive place to go work on their game." The new fieldhouse, Simon said, "creates more opportunities for kids."

Currently, Becker conceded, there is not enough court space in Reedsburg. Teams, youth and adult, are being forced to practice at off-hours because court demand is exceeding what is currently available in the city.

Simon noted that youth teams are practicing late at night because of the lack of gym space.

"Between the boys and girls programs," Simon said, "there are approximately 10 to 15 teams that need court time between the grades of three and eight." Those numbers don't include teens, adults, and other area recreational teams, leagues, and residents. Residents will also be able to partake of the new facilities, which will also include an indoor walking track.

By the 2023 school year, Reedsburg's new fieldhouse will field all sorts of sports enthusiasts. Locals will be able to play basketball and volleyball. It will also be a haven for tournament-goers traveling from farther afield.

"It will be a great place for Reedsburg to be proud of," Simon said. "It will give people the opportunity to see what we have to offer here."

With the new fieldhouse, Becker, Simon and city leaders are expecting everyone to have a ball.