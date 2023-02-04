The Dodge County Highway Committee came to a consensus on a draft of their five-year improvement plan Thursday, with 22 miles slated to be repaired each year.

“That’s the magic number,” said Assistant Commissioner Nathan Kempke. “The roads are split up so we keep working in all the quadrants every year, instead of being concentrated in one area.”

The improvement plan will tackle the county’s worst roads across the map, targeting highways with Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) scores of 6 or less. The PASER system rates the conditions of road segments on a scale of 1-10, with 1 being the worst condition, and 10 being the best.

Parts of County Trunk Highways V, S, TW, E, T, W, TW and DF will come first — rated with an average PASER score of 2. In 2024, other highways with segments rated 2, 3 and 4 will be repaired, with 2025 seeing work in seven areas, all but one evaluated at 2.

“County II has earned its 2... I’m not even sure that warrants a 55-mile speed limit anymore,” committee member Dale Macheel commented.

Looking to the future, 2026 could see extensive work done to two highways. Nearly six miles of CTH DE is scheduled to be repaired from State Trunk Highway 73 to CTH G as well as two sections of CTH P totaling 15.2 miles.

The current PASER scores are likely to change as roads continue to deteriorate before their respective construction projects begin. Highways are rated every other year.

“If we have low scores, then we should work our way up. It doesn’t matter what part of the county it’s in; let’s get it done,” committee member Robert Boelk Jr. said. “The longer you wait, the worse it’s going to get.”

“In the past, we’ve gotten heat for not spreading the work into all quadrants of the county so that’s one of the reasons why we’re spreading out,” Chair Jeff Caine responded.

The committee didn’t formally vote to approve the plan. Kempke noted that funding for the various road projects was still up in the air, and repairs could get rescheduled. If additional funds become available, the timeline for certain highways could be moved up.

The draft is a “moving target” — a guide for the county to follow as it makes plans and carries out maintenance.

“This is sort of a roadmap. It’s subject to change, but it just gives the department some direction on what to design,” Caine said. “It lets the crews know, hey, this road’s going to be rebuilt or repaved. Don’t spend a lot of money putting safety patches on it because, next year, we’re going to rip it out.”