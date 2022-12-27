Ring in the New Year with a ‘First Day Hike’ at Buckhorn, Roche-A-Cri

Those looking for a breath of fresh air this new year can join one of the ‘First Day Hikes’ happening at Wisconsin state parks on Jan. 1.

The First Day Hike is a program offered by the National Association of State Park Directors to encourage outdoor recreation on New Year’s Day. The event originated in Massachusetts in 1992. Since 2012, First Day Hikes have been held in all 50 states.

Participating parks this year include Roche-A-Cri and Buckhorn.

“We usually get people from all over,” said Heather Wolf, who manages both parks. She's worked with Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources for 22 years.

"The lowest (turnout) we've ever had was two when it was below zero outside. It was me, my mom and our friend. Our hot chocolate froze half-way through the hike," she recounted. "The most we've had was 45 at Buckhorn."

Thankfully, a balmy high of 35 degrees is expected in Necedah this Sunday.

Wolf added that this year is special; this is the first New Year’s celebration in three years that is operating with no restrictions.

“The only year we didn't do it (was) because of COVID. The second year, everything was self-guided, and we weren't allowed to provide anything," she said. "Now, we're back with hot chocolate and a hike."

At 1 p.m., Roche-A-Cri State Park will be kicking off the new year with a self-guided hike that includes a steep hill going down to a creek. Visitors should park at the Czech Avenue lot and walk into the reserve as the main gate is closed for the season. Hot drinks and cookies will be provided afterward.

Buckhorn will offer a group guided hike on the Central Sands Nature Trail — a level, 1.5-mile path with some boardwalks. Hot drinks and cookies will be provided after the hike, and pets are allowed on leashes. Attendees should plan to meet at the south parking lot at 1 p.m.

Should there be enough snow, the park will provide snowshoes for kids and adults free of charge on behalf of the Friends of Buckhorn State Park.

“Part of the trail goes along Castle Rock Lake, and there are two bridges and two boardwalks to go over," Wolf said.

Buckhorn’s guided hike will also expose hikers to wildlife on the trail. At this time of year, animal tracks can be easily seen in the snow. Deer, turkeys and woodpeckers are common sights; eagles can be spotted along the lake.

Wolf stated that while the hike is expected to last 45 minutes, guests are encouraged to stick around and enjoy the other sites and scenery that Buckhorn has to offer. Depending on the weather, at least four other miles of trails should be open and accessible from the parking lot. Attendees are asked to refrain from using the groomed side of the ski trails, but the packed side of the paths are open for hiking and snowshoeing.

Ice fishing is permitted, and equipment can be checked out from the park at no cost.

“The First Day Hike is a great way to get out and start off the new year fresh. It's a nice reason to get out for a hike," Wolf said.

Other parks taking part in the First Day Hike include:

Devil’s Lake State Park

Interstate Park

Kettle Moraine State Forest – Lapham Peak

Kettle Moraine State Forest – Pike Lake

Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit

MacKenzie Center

Mirror Lake State Park

Newport State Park

Peninsula State Park

Point Beach State Forest

Red Cedar State Trail

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

Straight Lake State Park

Whitefish Dunes State Park

While First Day Hikes are free, a vehicle admission sticker is required and can be purchased onsite. Free passes are available to check out from McMillan Memorial Public Library in Wood County.