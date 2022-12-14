Royall School District says free lunches go unclaimed

An average of 60 students eligible for free lunch in the Royall School District aren't claiming their meals, according to district staff.

At the start of the 2022-23 school year, parents and guardians had to submit an application to receive free or reduced-price meals. Throughout the pandemic, all kids qualified for free breakfast and lunch thanks to federal waivers.

Administrator Tom Benson chalked the shortfall up to parents not realizing they had to apply after two years of universal free lunch.

“I’m not shocked or worried,” he said. “It’s maybe just taking families a little bit longer to get their heads wrapped around the idea that we’re trying to get back to normal.”

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s yearly income cutoff for a household of four to receive free meals is $36,075. Some families are eligible without having to apply, including those participating in W-2 cash benefits, Medicaid, foster care or FoodShare.

“It's likely that the reason these families haven’t applied this year is because they believe they won’t qualify or they feel their circumstances have changed,” said Benson.

The district is working to make sure that families know whether or not they qualify for free lunches. Automated phone calls are delivered periodically to make households aware of requirements or opportunities, including the free or reduced lunch application process — which is available all year-round. The school will also set up tables with the application at open houses or parent-teacher conferences.

“We’re not trying to ambush people, but if families can save themselves some money by qualifying for a free or reduced lunch, that’s good for them,” Benson added.

Benson noted that the free lunch program doesn’t place any financial burden on the school as the district is reimbursed accordingly for the meals they hand out. Not to mention, the qualifications for some grants and government programs are based on the percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunch. An accurate count is in Royall’s best interest.

“All of our families are better served if we have a chance at those opportunities,” Benson stated.

The Royall School District already offers free breakfast for all students, which is a measure that some Wisconsin schools such as Stevens Point have introduced this year to ease the transition from the pandemic-era free lunch program. State lawmakers attempted to make universal free lunches permanent with the Wisconsin Healthy School Meals for All Act, but the bill failed to pass the GOP-controlled legislature in November.

Benson recognizes that students may hesitate to claim their meal benefits due to the stigma surrounding free and reduced lunch; however, it’s not something that he’s seen at Royall.

“Frankly, if I had to bet, we’re just getting used to business as usual, and that not only includes us as an organization, but moms and dads too,” he said.