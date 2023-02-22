Former Beaver Dam city attorney Maryann Schacht has taken the early lead in the race for municipal judge, with Todd Snow close behind.

Schacht, who retired as Beaver Dam city attorney in January, carried in Tuesday’s primary with 1,963 votes — 45% of the total vote. Snow earned 1,543 votes, with James Brace receiving 83 and 26 write-ins cast. Schacht and Snow will move on to the general election on April 4, with the victor replacing Judge Kenneth Peters. Brace will not be continuing on.

The court handles violations of municipal ordinances for the city and town of Beaver Dam, the city of Waupun and the city of Mayville, and the joint police department of Neosho, Rubicon and Ashippun. Traffic and parking infractions, including first-time drunk driving offenses make up a bulk of cases handled by the municipal judge.

Officials are elected to serve 4-year terms.

Snow has been an attorney for the past 22 years, specializing in impaired driver defense. He previously ran for Dodge County Circuit Court Judge in 2017, but pulled out of the race due to an ongoing family medical issue. In his announcement of non-candidacy, Snow promised that he would run again when other positions within the county became available.

In this election, he hopes to shrink the gap between him and Schacht by getting out into the community in the coming weeks. Snow is a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Lions Club, and he believes that making connections with service organizations in Mayville and Beaver Dam could drum up support.

“I wish it was closer. I’m definitely at a disadvantage due to Schacht’s name recognition. Most everybody has heard of her or dealt with her in Beaver Dam, and that’s the largest pool of voters,” Snow said. “I’m going to be making some phone calls, knocking on doors… good old-fashioned campaigning.”

With a low voter turnout — not unusual in spring primaries — turning the tide could be as simple as waiting for the general election. Residents are more likely to come to the polls as the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court heats up. If people show up and vote for him because the municipal judge race happens to be on the ballot at the same time, Snow won’t be complaining.

“I think everyone should be treated with dignity and respect when they come into a courtroom. A lot of times, people leave court and they feel like they were talked down to or misunderstood. I’m a criminal defense attorney, so I know how it feels,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to feel that way if they come into my court.”

Unlike Snow, Schacht won’t be increasing her campaign efforts before the April election. If any organization or individuals want to hear more about Schacht’s credentials or ethics, she expressed that they are welcome to reach out to her. For now, she plans to rely on her extensive experience to garner support.

Schacht’s message to voters is simple: she promises to listen, refrain from taking sides and go by the law.

“The most important thing in a municipal court isn’t misdemeanors or ordinance violations. It's listening to people. Everybody makes mistakes,” Schacht said. “The previous judge did such an outstanding job, and I just hope to emulate what he’s done and do as good of a job as I can.”

Schacht has served as the Beaver Dam city attorney since 2001. She returned on a limited basis four months later to “fill in the gaps” while the city looked for her replacement. Before that, Schacht served as a public defender for Dodge County and as guardian ad litem appointed by the court.

Schacht added that while her age may play a factor in some voters’ decisions, she believes she is as fit to serve as ever.

“Age has its wonders. I still have my mind. I can understand and remember,” Schacht said. “I have a birthday soon, and I think that it's a celebration of everyone understanding that it doesn’t make a difference what your age is — it's what you do, how you do it and how you treat people.”

Other results

Looking countywide, conservatives Daniel Kelly and Jennifer Dorow were neck-and-neck leading the race for justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kelly, a former Supreme Court justice who lost his seat in a 2020 election, received 4,364 votes. Dorow saw 4,073. Liberal Janet Protasiewicz, a Waukesha County judge, trailed closely behind with 4,013; Mitchell received 421.

In state-wide results, Protasiewicz was well-ahead at 445,196 votes with Kelly coming second with 232,315.

The city of Watertown also had an election for the District 1 seat on their Common Council, with Dana Davis taking home 238 votes and Joe Kallas 152. Joel Blase secured 134 votes. Davis and Kallas will be on the ballot in April.