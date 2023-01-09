Sen. Marklein hears concerns for state budget surplus, broadband at resident listening session

Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Tony Kurtz visited the Hatch Public Library in Mauston Monday morning to receive input and ideas about issues facing their constituents. The meeting was their first stop in a month-long tour of the 17th Senate District.

A small crowd of 15 residents gathered, raising concerns regarding inflation, higher property taxes and a lack of resources for rural communities.

Some questioned Wisconsin’s budget surplus, which is projected to hit $6.6 billion in the next year — a historic high. That does not include the $1.734 billion currently in the state's so-called rainy day fund, according to the Department of Administration.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed using the money to create a tax cut for the middle class and boost education funding. Republican leaders have suggested sweeping changes to the tax system that would lower rates for the wealthy.

“We have a rainy day fund. We’re very proud of that; that’s wonderful. But it seems like we have some overage beyond that,” said Donna McGinley, District 5 Alder on the Mauston city council. “Local governments are really struggling to provide police, fire and EMS, in some cases. We could use a bigger share of that.”

Many rural EMS providers are run almost entirely by volunteers, including the New Lisbon First Responders. These groups have struggled to train and keep staff, and resources are dwindling.

Attendees argued that putting the excess funds into emergency services would have the greatest benefit for all taxpayers. “If the surplus could be invested into that, for full-time employees, that would be a pretty good use,” resident John Williams added.

While the representatives initially noted that they would not be answering questions or debating feedback, Marklein did offer an explanation for where the surplus came from. He stated that pandemic relief bills bolstered Wisconsin’s financial reserves while reducing its spending, allowing the funds to accumulate.

Marklein warned that the excess should be thought of as a short-term benefit for the state, not a reliable source of funding.

“An awful lot of that surplus is due to the taxes on, what I believe, is going to be one-time economic activity,” the Spring Green Republican said. “This surplus is funding new programs and tax cuts. It isn't like that's going to last forever.”

He also responded to concerns about broadband internet, or lack of it, throughout Juneau County.

"I live on a dead-end road. There're three families that live on our road, and it runs 30 to $40,000 a mile to lay fiber... I'm not holding my breath," Marklein said.

Still, Wisconsin is slated to receive anywhere from $700 million to $1.1 billion from the federal government for broadband expansion. But exactly how much the state gets depends on the Federal Communications Commission’s internet connectivity maps.

Areas that are completely without internet will be prioritized. Those without access to high-speed internet will be next on the state’s agenda for funding.

Marklein encouraged attendees to check their internet speeds and cross-reference them with what their provider claims to offer. The deadline to challenge the FCC’s maps is this Friday.

“If you live in town, you should still do this. There's going to be a lot of money over the next number of years handed out and I would just hate for, five years from now, people to say that we didn't even qualify for a grant because they had the wrong data,” he said.

Marklein's next listening session will be at the Richland Center City Council Chambers in Richland Center on Jan. 16.