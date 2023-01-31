Several homes nearly complete in Stoney Ridge

Several homes are nearing completion in the new Stoney Ridge neighborhood with one house being staged next week, according to Harbor Homes homebuilding company.

Stoney Ridge is located on the east side of Beaver Dam near the YMCA of Dodge County. The first 30 homesites closest to Ollinger Road are currently available for purchase, and nine homes are nearly move-in ready. Three of the in-progress homes have already been sold.

A public ribbon-cutting for the finished houses will be held on Feb. 23.

“They are on the market, but they are not yet complete. They’re almost there,“ said Rachel Schwab, director for marketing for Harbor Homes. “We’re doing final touches.”

The Saybrook Model, "the ranch that lives large," will be the first house complete. It's a one-story structure with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Neumann Developments broke ground on the Stoney Ridge project in May 2020, promising 60 new homesites with a variety of floor plans. Construction was carried out by Harbor Homes, which is also owned by Neumann Development’s parent company.

With eight floor-plan options ranging from 1,610 to 2,288 square feet starting at $330,000, the neighborhood promised to be an affordable option for those looking for new homes in the area.

The project was initially slated to wrap up in 3 years' time. Schwab could not comment on any delays but noted that construction on the neighborhood’s remaining homesites has not been scheduled.

Neumann Developments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several city figures celebrated the project’s groundbreaking, including Common Council President Mike Wissell, Fire Chief Michael Wesle, Director of Economic Development Trent Campbell and Mayor Becky Glewen.

“In this challenging time of limited housing availability, the city of Beaver Dam is fortunate to have such a promising single-family housing project for our community,” Glewen said at the ceremony.

While many sites within Stoney Ridge have not yet been touched, Schwab assured that plans will be made and executed by Harbor House in due time.

“The majority of this neighborhood will sell as ready homes,” she stated. “We’ll pick the floor plans and build it as is. People will buy during construction or shortly after.”