Sex offender released, living in Mauston

A sex offender will be released in Mauston Tuesday, according to the police department. James D. Kern, 35, will reside at 108 Wisconsin Street.

The long-time resident was convicted in 2017 for fourth-degree sexual assault of a 68-year-old, which he was initially given 18 months of probation for. The charge was later reopened in 2019 and Kern’s judgment was amended to add 9 months to a jail sentence.

He has been ordered to not come into contact with minors and cooperate with electronic monitoring.

Kern’s release was announced in accordance with Wisconsin state statutes, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to provide information to the public for safety, awareness and protection. Mauston police added that citizen abuse of the information to threaten or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public,” the department stated in a news release.

Kern was first found guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 2005. The female victim was 7 years old and known to Kern. In 2006, he was found guilty of sex with a child 16 or older.

The police noted that Kern could potentially re-offend.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry, there are at least 26 registered sex offenders living in Mauston. In 2019, the city passed an ordinance preventing them from living within 500 feet of parks or schools or other designated child safety zones.