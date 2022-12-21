Sheriff Brent Oleson honored for 30 years of service to Juneau

The Juneau County Board honored Sheriff Brent Oleson for his 30 years of service to the community at their December meeting.

Oleson worked for the department as a deputy sheriff from 1989 to 1995, after which he was elected sheriff in 1998. He announced that he wouldn’t run for re-election this past year, paving the way for Undersheriff Andrew Zobal to cinch the position in the November race.

He will officially retire on Jan. 3.

“Sheriff Oleson has been a devoted public servant to the Juneau County residents, working with distinction, integrity and commitment in the services he has provided,” the county board resolution read.

Throughout his time as sheriff, Oleson worked to update staff training and invest in new public safety technology and body cameras for deputies. He also weathered personnel issues that brought controversy to the department, including the firing of former sheriff’s deputy Lynne Raiten and settlements with former employees.

“(Oleson) was dedicated to the men and women of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The office excelled under his leadership," the resolution added.

Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Tony Kurtz were present to commend Oleson. The pair gifted Oleson with a flag flown over the State Capitol and a signed Certificate of Commendation on behalf of the Wisconsin State Legislature.

“I get to work with a lot of different sheriffs throughout our district, and I can’t tell you the respect that our area shares of Sheriff Oleson that’s reflected statewide,” Kurtz said. “The changes (he has) made have been impactful, making our community safer.”

During his tenure, Oleson served as president of the Badger State Sheriffs' Association and chairman of the training committee. He was also heavily involved in the association’s legislative committee.

“He’s been a leader, not only in this community, but around the state and in the sheriffs' association,” Marklein said.

Oleson addressed the board of supervisors, thanking them for the recognition. He stated that the successes he found as sheriff can be attributed to the quality of Juneau County and its governing board. Oleson concluded his speech by expressing gratitude to his staff that "do the heavy lifting," many of whom were in attendance.

“I think Juneau County is in a really good place,” Oleson said, gesturing to the deputies and department staff in the back of the room. “Things are going to get tough in the future, but if anybody can work through it, I think you all can."

Sealing the multi-million dollar deal

The board also officially approved the sale of its $3.74 million debt. The county’s 2023 budget, which passed in last month’s session, called for the hefty sum to help cover the cost of capital projects including highway improvements and equipment purchases.

The winning bid for Juneau County’s debt belonged to Bankers' Bank in Madison, at a 5.744% interest rate. The funds will be borrowed in December and paid off using a portion of the debt levy by March 1, 2023.

“Today is the day you are doing the borrowing,” said Carol Wirth of Wisconsin Public Finance Professionals. “We’ve prepared the county to enter the bond market.”

The resolution passed 17 to 4.